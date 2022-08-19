UCLA’s move to the Big 10 could be blocked as rival USC may leave them BEHIND

As city rivals USC lead the way for the Big Ten Conference, the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) may be forced to lag behind.

USC – a private school – would not encounter similar blockages from their governing body.

UCLA is governed by the regents of the University of California, who recently proposed new rules that restrict campuses from making important athletic decisions on their own.

In addition, the LA Times says: two of these regents have proposed a way to block UCLA’s move, which has been announced since the end of June this year.

The Times was also told by a regent that the power to block the move is in the hands of the UC system, saying, “All options are on the table.”

UCLA-USC is one of the best rivalries in football, but one could be forced into the Pac-12. to stay

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block initially made the move under the authority of a 1991 UC System Policy, granting individual campuses the power to create and execute their own contracts, including peer athletic contracts.

But Charlie Robinson, a lawyer for the UC system, said ultimate decision-making power never left the Regents.

“It’s important to understand that when the regents delegated authority to the president, they didn’t give it away or lose it,” Robinson said at a regent meeting. “Essentially, what they did was expand it so that the authority rested with the regents” and the president.’

As for how the move could be blocked, Robinson said an option could come in the form of a directive from Regents Council chairman Richard Leib to resign Block.

University of California regents could prevent UCLA from joining USC in the Big 10

When asked by the Times if he wanted to end the deal, Leib called it “premature” and would continue to evaluate the move and its impact on budgets, travel time for athletes and other issues.

Why the UC system would do this lies in its ability to prevent damage to the athletic department at its flagship campus, the University of California at Berkeley of Cal.

The regents will not control the USC’s move, which is expected to cost the remaining Pac-12 campuses just under $10 million in lost revenue from annual media rights.

UCLA’s departure will only cost other Pac-12 members a third of that number, but Cal will feel that loss most of the other UC campuses.

Some fans didn’t care that Cal – a big rival to UCLA’s – would suffer from their move.

UCLA’s move to the Big 10 could have the most impact on fellow UC school and rival Cal

“I find it a little shocking and unscrupulous that you would expect fans, donors and alums to actually look at what it meant (UC Berkeley),’ said Sam Andress, a UCLA supporter during a public commentary portion of the meeting.

“I think it will be net positive for Los Angeles and the UCLA community.”

Traveling to Big Ten campuses as far away as Piscataway, NJ – home of Rutgers University, State College, PA – home of Penn State, and College Park, MD – home of the University of Maryland, would have significant impacts on non-chartered athletes.

Teams such as UCLA’s baseball, soccer, tennis, softball, volleyball and gymnastics teams would experience “significant travel impact” as a result of a move to the Big Ten.

Despite this, a move to the Big Ten could be a huge financial gain for UCLA, after the conference just signed a $1.5 billion media rights deal.