UCL permutations: Man City on cusp of qualifying but Liverpool with work to do

We are already in matchday four of the Champions League 2022/23 and a few teams can smell the last 16.

Players like Manchester City, Napoli and Bayern Munich are almost there after winning their first three group matches.

Erling Haaland helped City dominate their group

But Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea cannot qualify yet and have work to do.

Meanwhile, Rangers could be knocked out, while Celtic have a slightly better chance of going ahead than their Glasgow rivals.

Here talkSPORT.com shows you exactly what can happen this week in UEFA’s main competition.

group A

Napoli was the runaway leader in this group, beating Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers in their first three games.

It’s pretty easy for the Serie A giants as they know that a win over Ajax in Naples would seal their place in the last 16, while a draw would also qualify them all due to their superior goal difference.

Liverpool can also take a big step towards qualifying with a win over Ibrox.

If the Reds secure three points and Ajax lose, they will have a six point lead plus a better goal difference.

Meanwhile, Rangers’ hopes of qualifying for the next leg are over if they lose to Liverpool – a win or a draw would keep their slim chances alive.

Getty A Liverpool win at Rangers would almost guarantee Liverpool a place in the last 16

Group B

We have a shock leader in this group, as Club Brugge has won every game so far.

If they beat Atlético Madrid in Spain this week, they will secure a place in the next round.

The Belgian side can also almost qualify with a draw due to their superior goal difference.

But the other spot is still up for grabs with Atletico, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen on three points.

Getty Bruges could reach the next round of the Champions League this week

Group C

Bayern Munich are on the brink of reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League again.

If they manage to beat Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan or beat Barcelona, ​​the Bundesliga giants will be among the last 16.

If Barça beat Inter and Bayern win, they would be six points ahead of third with a superior goal difference.

A draw with Plzen and a defeat to Barcelona would also put the 2019-20 Champions League champions six points ahead with a superior goal difference.

Getty Bayern made the ‘Group of Death’ look easy

Group D

There is no runaway leader in this group, all four clubs are still in the running.

If Tottenham beat Eintracht Frankfurt at home, they could finish the week in first or second, depending on other results.

But if they lose, they could be at the bottom.

Sporting can almost seal a spot in the next round with a win over Marseille, and if Spurs beat Frankfurt they would be four points clear of third.

Getty Harry Kane and his teammates can’t qualify yet

Group E

This group is again a close group where every party can still qualify.

If Chelsea beat AC Milan in San Siro, they will be in a good position, but they won’t be there yet.

If the Blues lose, they could finish the week fourth.

RB Salzburg have five points so far, so a win against Dinamo Zagreb would give them either a three-point lead over third or four points, depending on the game between Milan and Chelsea.

getty Chelsea are unbeaten under Graham Potter

Group F

Defending champions Real Madrid are on the cusp of getting through the group stage again.

The La Liga giants have won every game so far and a win over Shakhtar Donetsk would put them eight points ahead of third place.

A draw with the Ukrainian side and a Celtic win or draw against RB Leipzig would give Real a six-point lead in third place with a much better goal difference.

Meanwhile, Celtic would be nearly out if they lost at home to Leipzig and Shakhtar beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Any other outcome would keep the Hoops’ hopes alive.

Getty Real Madrid have blown their group away

Group G

Manchester City dominate this group and are eight points ahead of third place.

If they beat Copenhagen, Pep Guardiola’s side is through.

If the Citizens draw and Borussia Dortmund beat Sevilla, they also qualify.

Meanwhile, Dortmund can also seal their place if they beat Sevilla and City beat Copenhagen.

Getty Guardiola’s team on the eve of qualifying

Group H

In this group, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica sit together at the top, with goals being the only separation between the two.

If PSG win and Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa, the French giants will qualify for the next round.

And because PSG and Benfica are on the same points, the Portuguese giants will instead qualify if they win in Paris and lose Juve.

However, a draw between PSG and Benfica would not be enough for either side, even if Juventus were to lose.

AFP PSG close to qualifying for the last 16