UCL 5/1 Power Price: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona and Napoli all to win

The Champions League starts on Wednesday evening with big matches.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona and Napoli are in action and have increased their price with Paddy Power to 5/1.

getty Will the trophy wait for one of these parties to be tipped off tonight?

Power Price: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona and Napoli all to win was 3/1 NOW 5/1!

Add to your bet slip HERE

Liverpool are clearly favorites for their draw against Rangers.

Tottenham could only draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last week, but are clear contenders for tonight’s win.

Barcelona have stars at their disposal, including Robert Lewandowski who has an incredible Champions League record and is tipped to take three points against Inter.

Napoli will fly in the UCL this season and will lead the group ahead of Liverpool, Rangers and Ajax and will continue that unbeaten run of wins.

paddy power – Up to €50 cashback*

BATTLE OF GREAT BRITAIN Rangers v Liverpool: Colak and Nunez score, Lundstram card at 20/1!

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title

T20 WORLD CUP Watch every ball live and get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with bet365

ACCA BACK Win £108 or get £30 FREE BET if the first Champions League acca loses with Betway

must win Barcelona v Inter Milan UCL offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets at Betfair

best bets talkSPORT Wednesday horse racing tips: daily choices from Wetherby and Nottingham







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market with a minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs), and get cash back if it loses. The maximum refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made through cards are eligible for the promotion (excluding Apple Pay). Terms and conditions apply