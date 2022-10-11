UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over post branding female violinist ‘a beast’

The University of California Berkeley will not take action against a music teacher for a 2012 Facebook post that allegedly insulted a fellow female musician — despite a student petition to have him removed.

Published more than a decade ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, an accomplished instructor at the school, was made regarding Canadian musician Lara St. John, after the two shared the stage for a concert at the Bay Area.

In the post, Flanagan, a concertmaster of the Sacramento Philharmonic and a violinist with the San Francisco Opera, labeled St. John “a beast” that “should be euthanized” — and scrapped it shortly after.

St. John, however, a famous violinist, posted a screenshot of the offending post to Facebook last month, claiming she contacted Flanagan’s then-employer, UC Davis, shortly after he posted the comment, but “no there is action taken.’

St. John’s statement was followed by another post alleging that Flanagan falsely told colleagues and other composers that the words he wrote were written on a private satirical review page and were immediately removed.

In the scathing statement, the musician labeled Flanagan “a liar” and shared a snippet of the post she claimed “was publicly on his page for at least 8 hours in May 2012.”

Those claims didn’t sit well with Berkeley’s famously awake student group — many of whom promptly rose to sign a petition started by a graduate to remove Flanagan from campus.

The petition asked him to be removed from office “as soon as possible”, citing how the violinist’s comments could affect “the young people he teaches, especially female students.”

It further requested that “an internal review” be conducted on Berkeley copper in the event that they became aware of Flanagan’s conduct before hiring him later that year.

Responding to the September petition for the first time Tuesday, staff at the famed progressive school claimed no action would be taken in response to claims St. John, 51, had made against their longtime instructor.

“The campus board has made no comment and is not taking any action,” a spokesperson told The College Fix in response to the petition, which collected 218 signatures on Tuesday morning.

The school — which last month banned off-campus co-op for students that forbade white guests from entering common areas — pointed to the instructor’s First Amendment rights and said its statement did not speak to the university’s own views on St. .

St. John, a famous musician referred to as a “high-powered soloist” by The New York Times with her own music label, has not yet commented on the university’s decision to keep Flanagan employed.

“When acting privately, university employees in the United States have the same rights and responsibilities as any other member of the public, including freedom of expression, as guaranteed by our Constitution,” the representative said.

‘At the same time, individual employees, including lecturers, do not advocate or represent the values, perspectives or points of view of the university.’

It’s not immediately clear what prompted St. John to level up her claims last month, more than a decade after the incident.

Flanagan’s post, again shared by St. John, read: “I performed the Tchaikovsky Concerto with Lara St. John three times over the weekend.

“I haven’t been disgusted by art since watching Mel Gibson’s The Passion,” he added. “She’s a beast … and she should be euthanized.”

Flanagan then threw what appeared to be a jab at the weight of a then 41-year-old St. John.

“Contrary to popular belief, she is not pregnant,” reads the long-deleted post.

Flangan has worked at the famously progressive university for over a decade and was hired shortly after sharing the offending position.

St. John accompanied her post, published Sept. 9, with a lengthy caption accusing Flanagan of lying to the rest of the music community about his intent behind the post, after it was shared the day before.

“It has come to my attention that the violinist Dan Flanagan has told colleagues and composers that the words he wrote (which I posted yesterday) suggesting I would be murdered and speculating about my reproductive system were written on some sort of private satirical review.” page and he immediately took it down,” she wrote.

“Among the many choice words I have for this man, I will now add liar.”

Pointing to a timestamp visible on the shared screenshot, she added, “I think we can all see for ourselves that in May 2012, this was public on his page for at least 8 hours.”

The decision came despite a petition started by Berkeley alumnus Pranav Sivakumar, a former university music student.

Sivakumar’s petition made two demands. First, it asked for Flanagan to be “removed” from the university, and that “if this behavior was already known when Flanagan was hired, there should be an internal review to determine why that decision was made.”

The petition went on to claim that Flanagan continued to play with the California Symphony Orchestra for several years after the position, “despite the orchestra’s conductors claiming that he would no longer be hired.”

“The Berkeley music department will not be a safe place for anyone as long as he stays there,” Sivakuma wrote, posting a link to the petition on St. John’s profile.

He added that he was “shocked that” [Flanagan] was hired to teach at such a respected university.

A September petition by a Berkeley graduate was published the day after St. John leveled the claims, and has since garnered more than 200 signatures.

“There should be zero tolerance for such misogynistic and degrading language at every institution, but especially at one like Berkeley that claims to be committed to gender equality,” the petition reads.

Flanagan will remain with the university from Tuesday.

The controversy serves as the latest incident surrounding the university’s waking student population.

Last month, an off-campus co-op for students at the University of California, Berkeley, called the “Person of Color Theme House,” banned white guests from entering the house’s common areas.

Residents were told that “many POCs have moved here to avoid white violence and presence, so please respect their decision to avoid if you are bringing white guests.”

School staff immediately closed the residence after alleging it violated its policy on discrimination.