Ubisoft wants to help you be a less toxic gamer

If Ubisoft has anything to say about it, cyberbullies will be forced to rethink their behavior and learn manners.

On the heels of his Zero Harm In Comms Campaign in which Ubisoft and Riot collect data to keep post-game chats clean, Ubisoft has announced a special anti-bullying course.

The Fair Play program is “designed to benefit players of all genres, from multiplayer FPS to single player RPG,” said Ubisoft author Brittany Spurlin in the announcement post (opens in new tab).

“Players may view cheating as disruptive behavior,” added Jeremy Marchadier, director of player safety. “But talking offensively in chat, harassing other players, or even not following a team leader during competitive play are all disruptive behaviors as well.”

By helping players recognize their own potentially toxic habits, Ubisoft is doing its part to keep online gaming a safe place for everyone.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Check yourself

With many gaming companies and studios tackling toxic gamer culture this year, “It’s important to control the emotional aspect of gaming,” says Marchadier, which is at the heart of many Internet trolls’ nasty words.

“The modules are designed to help players understand situations that cause negative behavior,” writes Spurlin. “[As well as] the behavior itself and the impact they have on other players.”

The Fair Play program is taught through a series of on-screen videos and text quizzes and is “designed to lead by example rather than to give an exact definition of toxic behavior with no room for nuance.”

It also features interviews with professional esports players and coaches, each sharing their own experiences of online harassment to show how fostering a positive atmosphere benefits everyone – not just the people you’re playing against at the time.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Lead by example

Trolls and bullies are a much-discussed and persistent problem related to online gaming. The pressure to don’t come across as a “noob” still prevents many from taking advantage of online gaming opportunities, even with Xbox Live’s series of account bans or PS5’s voice chat reporting choice.