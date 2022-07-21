Ubisoft delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to make it ‘perfect’

Ubisoft is delayed Avatar: Borders of Pandora from a release window in 2022 to sometime in 2023 or 2024, the company announced Thursday as part of its Q1 earnings (pdf). The delay keeps something of a tradition for Avatar properties to be pushed.

“we want to make” [Avatar] a brand in the video game industry,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during Thursday’s earnings call. “It’s important to us that we come up with something that’s perfect.”

The company first announced it was working on a new Avatar game in 2017, and it debuted the first trailer in 2021. It seems likely that Ubisoft’s plan was to release Borders of Pandora this year to coincide with the December debut of Avatar: The way of the waterbut now we wait until 2023 at the earliest to explore Pandora in Ubisoft’s game.

In its earnings report, Ubisoft also said it is the “future of the” Assassin’s Creed brand” in September and that it pushed “a smaller unannounced premium game” that would be released in 2022 or 2023 until 2023 or 2024. This year, the company will still Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on October 20 and the pirate simulator Skull and Bones on Nov 8. During Thursday’s call, company said: it was canceled Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontlineand two unannounced games.

Update June 21, 1:14 PM ET: Added Yves Guillemot quote and updated headline.