Uber is hit with $21million fine in Australia

Uber has been fined $21 million by Federal Court after admitting it misled customers about fare estimates and cancellation fees.

  • Uber has been fined $21 million by the Federal Court for a fare issue
  • Affected customers made trips between December 2017 and September 2019
  • The company had originally proposed paying an even larger penalty of $26 million.

By Holly Hales for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:26, December 7, 2022 | Updated: 05:36, December 7, 2022

Uber was fined $21 million by the Federal Court after admitting it misled customers about fare estimates and trip cancellation fees.

The ride-sharing service’s fine was handed out on Wednesday and was $5 million less than what they and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission proposed.

However, the court decided that the penalty was excessive in the “unusual” circumstances.

Judge Michael Hugh O’Bryan said in a written ruling that Uber “[did]not attempt to quantify the likely consequences to consumers” by showing cancellation fees.

“The evidence showed that a very small percentage of consumers who selected the ‘cancel trip’ option and received incorrect communication about a cancellation fee actually altered their choice,” he said.

The affected trips were made between December 2017 and September 2021.

An Uber spokesman said the company had made great strides to update its service since the claims surfaced.

“The final resolution includes a $21 million fine for issues associated with our UberTAXI product, which is no longer discontinued, and older versions of the cancellation message in the Uber app,” it said.

We apologize to our riders for the mistakes we made and have since made proactive changes to our platform based on concerns raised with us.

“This includes discontinuing the UberTAXI option in 2020 and changing our cancellation messages to make it clear exactly when cancellation fees will and will not apply so riders always have certainty.”

The company has 30 days to pay the fine.

