Uber Eats robots in West Hollywood: Food delivery robots coming to Australia via Serve

The future has arrived in the food delivery industry, with a fleet of friendly robots joining the Uber Eats crew to speed up wait times and reduce emissions.

And while the ‘blinking’ Esky-like machines aren’t storming Australian trails just yet, the success of the 40-strong U-bot team in West Hollywood indicates they will be soon.

The ‘pavement robots’, which are produced and housed by Serve Robotics, is optimized for easy delivery, as customers and traders can meet them at the door and unlock their insulated cargo container with a code sent to their phone.

They understand what’s going on around them, are powered by all-day batteries, can be charged from any available power source and typically serve customers up to 5km away; a typical day starts at 9.00 and ends at 21.00.

They are designed to navigate real-world environments – sensing people nearby or ahead – and can travel on grass, gravel and uneven surfaces.

Australian software engineer Dean Apostolopoulos was asked to recreate Uber’s autonomous vision and jumped on board the team as product manager for autonomous mobility and delivery.

Being an Australian in the engine room with all this new technology is energizing – my friends and family back home think it’s pretty futuristic stuff and they’re right.

“It’s incredibly energizing to be an Australian playing a small part in helping to use new technology for convenience,” Dean told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We are focused on re-creating how the world evolves for the better, and currently we are concentrating on learning and developing the technological integration in West Hollywood.

‘As an Australian I have a vested interest in seeing this type of innovation at home, you could say that’s what drives me… it’s likely to be a while before the technology scales elsewhere, but it is a case of when it comes to Australia, not if.’

When the bots, labeled with their names, are assigned a ride by Uber, they depart from the factory or a current job.

They operate using sensors and software similar to self-driving cars, and if they encounter problems along the way, they ‘call home’ remote operators who can help them out of unknown or unexpected circumstances.

“Since the technology is still in development, the robots are actively monitored by human operators, so it will take some time for this technology to work on a large scale,” Dean said.

It’s the latest in a series of big tech moves for Uber, with partnerships with Motional (self-driving vehicles) and Nuro (robotic delivery cars) announced in recent months.

“This is just the beginning of how we will leverage this promising technology to help make it easier for more people around the world to go anywhere and get anything,” Dean said.

‘Being an Australian in the engine room with all this new technology is energizing – my friends and family back home think it’s pretty futuristic stuff and they’re right, the pace of progress and everything we’ve learned is staggering.’