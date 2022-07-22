Uber Eats driver is thrown off a bridge in road rage fight

An Uber Eats delivery man, who rode his motorcycle, is fortunately alive after being pushed off a bridge during a traffic altercation in central Mexico.

Footage shows a man and woman exiting their car to argue with the delivery app employee, named only as Guillermo, 26, who was still wearing his motorcycle helmet.

The video of the incident, which took place last Wednesday on a bridge in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico, showed the woman pushing Guillermo.

He responds by punching the male motorist, and the two begin to bicker and fight before the delivery man was suddenly pushed over the guardrail.

The pusher stands and stares over the barrier, watching where Guillermo fell momentarily, quickly slammed his suitcase shut and drove off.

The Attorney General’s office for the State of Mexico became aware of the incident after viewing the video on social media and took over the investigation.

It was not said what prompted the violent confrontation.

Guillermo was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Naucalpan Municipality, where doctors treated him for the broken left leg.

Prosecutors’ officers visited Guillermo at his home in the town of Coacalco and are expected to meet with him soon to make a statement, provided he is in a better medical condition.

The driver who pushed him had still not been found by authorities on Friday.