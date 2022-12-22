UAlbany, Albany City Hall both receive over $1M in funding each

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The University at Albany (UAlbany) and Albany City Hall have both received more than $1 million in funding. UAlbany received $1.87 million and City Hall received $1.5 million in financing through the omnibus financing package for fiscal year 2023.

The funding at UAlbany will be used for two projects, the Vertical Sensing Evaluation Initiative, which will receive $1.35 million of the rebate, and the Advancement of Ion Beam Laboratory, which will receive $520,000 of the rebate. Funding for the Vertical Sensing Evaluation Initiative will focus on more advanced understanding to better predict and understand climate change and extreme weather events. Funding for Ion Bean Laboratory advancements will be used to expand its capabilities, including an upgrade of the 4 MeV accelerator’s vacuum, control and measurement systems, as well as others.

“UAlbany just received a major boost to jump-start cutting-edge research, from studying microchips at the atomic level to helping combat climate change and predicting rapidly changing weather patterns in real time,” said Charles Senator Schumer. “I am proud to provide this nearly $2 million federal investment to educate the next generation of scientists at UAlbany and drive technology innovation in the Capital Region.”

The $1.5 million in funding City Hall has received will go toward renovations in engineering, design, and the permitting phase.

“My hometown of Albany has a beautiful city hall, but deferred maintenance has unfortunately led to visible deterioration in some parts of the building,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I am proud to have helped secure this funding, which will allow the City of Albany to begin the engineering and design phase of this critical renovation project. I am optimistic that Albany City Hall will be restored to its former glory.”