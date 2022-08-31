U2 star Bono debuts a bold new ginger look after appearing to give his typically brown mop of hair

<!–

It was Bono, but not as we know him, as the veteran Irish rocker ventured into southern France with his family on Wednesday.

Famous for his powerful vocal performances, the U2 singer unveiled a no less endearing hair color as he headed for a waiting car on a family vacation.

Bono — real name Paul Hewson — sported a striking ginger look in stark contrast to his typically dark appearance, suggesting he was experimenting with a bottle of hair dye.

All-change: Bono unveiled a new ginger look in France on Wednesday (L), in stark contrast to his typically darker hair color (R)

The rocker, 62, was joined by his wife Ali Stewart, their daughter Jordan and mother-in-law Joy Hewson for dinner at the La Colombe d’Or Hotel and Restaurant in picturesque Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

It was quite a change for Bono, whose red hair was significantly darker on a red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Sing 2 last December — one of his last public appearances of note.

The outing comes after Bono shared how he discovered he had another brother in the year 2000 as a result of an affair between his father Bob and another woman.

Good times: The U2 rocker enjoyed a meal with his wife Ali Hewson (L) and his mother-in-law Joy Hewson (R)

Family: Bono and Ali’s daughter Jordan was also present for dinner at the La Colombe d’Or Hotel and Restaurant in Saint-Paul-de-Vence

On BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs, Bono said that no one else in his family knew about his other brother, including his mother Iris who died when he was 14.

He said, ‘I have another brother whom I love and adore, who I didn’t know I had, or maybe I did.

“My father was clearly going through a lot, but partly his head was elsewhere because his heart was elsewhere. So I think that was part of the problem I picked up as a kid.”

Family: Bono recently revealed he has a secret half-brother that he only found out as an adult (pictured in June 2022)

Shock: The U2 singer shared how he discovered he had another sibling in the year 2000 after an affair his father Bob had (pictured with his father in 2000)

Bono said he knew his father had a “deep friendship” with his half-brother’s mother, who he says is now part of their family.

He said: ‘It is a very close family and I could see that my father had a deep friendship with this beautiful woman who is part of the family and then they had a child and this was all kept secret.

‘I asked him (his father) if he loved my mother and he said ‘yes’ and I asked him how this could happen and he said ‘it can’ and that he was trying to make it right, trying to do the right thing.

“He didn’t apologize, he just said these are the facts. I’m at peace with it.’

Bono, who also has an older brother named Norman, added that he always had a “complicated relationship” with his father, who passed away in 2001.

He said: ‘I’m sure I was difficult to get along with and the pesky gene would have been very present. And he had a lot to deal with.

“Then I found out that he was dealing with other things in his own life. I feel like I wasn’t there for him the way I should have been.”