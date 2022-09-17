U12 footballers to be sent off if they head the ball to stop a goal in new anti-brain damage scheme

<!–

Footballers under 12 are being sent off the field if they intentionally head the ball to stop a goal in a new schedule designed to reduce cases of brain damage in the sport.

The FA has sent the new guidelines to basic teams aged six to 12 who will punish players who head the ball more severely, depending on how much the action affects the game.

The guidelines state that if a player heads the ball intentionally, an indirect free kick is awarded to the opposing team, but if the offense stops a goal, the player is sent off.

The pilot project is intended to prevent young people from heading the ball during training and matches for the rest of the 2022/23 season.

The plan, which has been criticized as a “mess” by grassroots coaches, comes as research has linked a football’s repetitive course with a neurodegenerative disease that killed some ex-players.

To enforce the new rules, umpires will give red or yellow cards to players who intentionally head the ball in certain circumstances.

Some grassroots coaches fear the new rules will lead to more teams playing longball football.

Mike Statham, a U12 coach for Hessle FC in Hull, posted on social media: ‘The new law in basic football is going to ruin the game.

Children between U7 and U12 are no longer allowed to intentionally head the ball in a match, if they do it could be a yellow or red card (depending on the situation).

“You say it will encourage teams to stay on the ball… have you met some grassroots coaches? All it will do is encourage long balls over the top because they know there’s no more defending against it.

Heading is a natural reaction in football. This process is going to be an absolute mess.’

One father commented: ‘For an 11-year-old head was part of the game until now.

“It is only natural that some of them instinctively head the ball during a match and they can be sent off the field for that. It seems very hard.’

However, five members of the England team that won the World Cup in 1966 developed dementia, and this has been linked to a lifetime of playing football.

Jack Charlton, Nobby Stiles, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters have since passed away, while Bobby Charlton remains.

In 2002, ex-football player Jeff Astle, 59, died of a degenerative brain disease that an expert said his research was likely made worse by running a football over his 18-year career.

An FA spokesman said they had consulted the International Football Association’s board of directors on how to enforce the new header rules.

He confirmed that children under 12 taking part in the trial will receive a red card if they head the ball during a goal attempt.

He said: ‘There is not enough information about the long-term effects of prices.

‘We want to mitigate possible risks and introduce a limited section. We lobbied IFAB for this and it’s up to them to make the law.”

After trials are complete, the FA hopes to roll out the headline to all players under the age of 12.

A spokesman for the International Football Association Board, the organization established in 1886 to establish the rules of the Football Association, said: “Intentional heading is an offense within the criminal process and the Laws of the Game state that any offense (foul, handball, etc.) ) stopping a goal is a red card.

“The laws don’t differentiate between different offenses or different age groups.”