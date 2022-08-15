U.S. Will Not Release $3.5 Billion in Frozen Afghan Funds, Citing Terror Fears

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the government was looking for alternative ways to use the money to help Afghans at a time when millions are ravaged by a growing hunger crisis.

“Right now we are looking at mechanisms that can be put in place to ensure that these $3.5 billion in held assets make their way efficiently and effectively to the people of Afghanistan in a way that does not predispose them to distraction. terrorist groups or elsewhere,” Mr Price said.

The frozen money issue remains one of the most sensitive issues a year after President Biden’s decision to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan, which led to the fall of the Western-backed government and the return of the Taliban to power. The White House has been very sensitive to the approach of the anniversary, expecting it to renew criticism of the chaotic US withdrawal and the restoration of a draconian regime of repression, especially targeting women and girls.

The operation in which al-Zawahri was found and killed has only sharpened the debate in recent days. Biden and his allies have argued that success in the hunt for al-Zawahri has shown that the United States can still fight terrorists without a major deployment of ground forces. His critics have pointed to the operation as evidence of the recklessness of Mr. Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan, as it showed that the Taliban is once again harboring Qaeda figures as they were in the months and years before the September 11, 2001 attacks.