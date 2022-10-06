U.S. will divert travelers who have been to Uganda to 5 airports as Ebola outbreak worsens

No suspected or confirmed cases of Ebola have been reported in the US

The FAA couldn’t immediately list how many flights go to the states from Uganda each day, but foreign airlines such as KLM and Emirates offer flights to multiple US destinations.

The screening includes a temperature check, risk assessment, visual symptom check and verification of contact details. The contact details of the passengers will be shared with state and local health departments so that those authorities can contact people in their area.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra called Jane Aceng Ocero, Uganda’s health minister, on Thursday to say the US is ready to “support Uganda through this challenging period,” according to a statement from the ministry.

The outbreak is caused by the so-called Sudan virus, against which existing Ebola vaccines and treatments do not work. The FDA-approved Ebola vaccine for use in the US is indicated for another Ebola virus and is not expected to protect against Sudan virus or other viruses in the United States. ebola virus gender, according to the CDC.

During the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, which killed more than 11,000 people, 11 people were treated in the United States.

Similar protocols were put in place in 2014 for passengers from several countries where the virus was spreading after the first Ebola case was identified in the US. Between October 11 and November 10 of that year, 1,993 travelers were screened, and some were medically assessed, but none were diagnosed with Ebola, According to the CDC.

The CDC stepped up its surveillance in Uganda after the first case of this outbreak was identified and is now working in all five districts affected by the virus. The agency has also worked with Uganda’s Ministry of Health to contact the detection of new infections and train hundreds of health workers.

It has also worked with airlines, airports and health ministries in countries affected by the outbreak to provide technical assistance.

In the US, the CDC issued a health warning earlier on Thursday warning practitioners to watch for signs of Ebola and to consider patients’ recent travel histories.

“Early Consideration of [Ebola] in differential diagnosis is important for providing appropriate and prompt patient care, diagnostics and to prevent the spread of infections,” the agency said.

Carmen Paun contributed to this report.