U.S. Warns China Not to Turn Pelosi’s Expected Trip to Taiwan Into a ‘Crisis’

WASHINGTON — The United States on Monday warned China not to respond with military provocations to an expected visit to Taiwan by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, even as US officials tried to reassure Beijing that such a trip would not be the first of its kind and no change. in regional policy.

As tensions mounted during Ms. Pelosi’s travels through Asia, John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the government was concerned that China might fire missiles into the Taiwan Strait and warplanes into the air defense zone or the podium of Taiwan. large scale naval or air operations that cross the center line in the middle of the strait.

“There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some kind of crisis or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait.” Kirby said at a White House briefing. . “Meanwhile,” he added, “our actions are not threatening or breaking new ground. Nothing about this potential visit — potential visit — which has precedent, by the way, would change the status quo.”