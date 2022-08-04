U.S. to give Cambodia $25 million in agriculture aid.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The US administration is giving $25 million in agricultural development assistance over five years to projects in Cambodia to help alleviate global food insecurity, an issue made more pressing by Russia’s war in Ukraine, said Secretary of State Antony J. Shine on Thursday.
The new aid is part of a 12-year-old US food security project in Cambodia and is funding an initiative called Harvest Three, in which the United States Agency for International Development will work with Cambodian farmers and others in the food industry to get produce to more markets. The focus will be on cereals, among other things, said Mr Blinken.
There is a shortage of grains in parts of the world because of the Russian war in Ukraine, a crucial grain exporter.
“Food insecurity around the world is increasing because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, “which has prevented millions of tons of Ukrainian crops from being shipped to world markets.”
The foreign minister made global food insecurity a landmark issue after Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin began his large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Mr Blinken has urged other countries to help alleviate the deficits at meetings at the United Nations and elsewhere, and he has urged Russia to end the blockade of Ukrainian ports that caused that no grain could come out.
The United Nations and Turkey recently negotiated an agreement in which Russia would allow food shipments to pass beyond Russia’s naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. On Monday, a ship loaded with maize left Ukraine, the first cargo ship to do so in more than five months of war.
In a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mr. Shine the months of Turkish diplomacy that resulted in the grain shipment.
Mr Blinken later met Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top foreign policy official, and discussed food and energy insecurity. The two officials met on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations being hosted by Cambodia this week.