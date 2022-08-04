U.S. to give Cambodia $25 million in agriculture aid.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The US administration is giving $25 million in agricultural development assistance over five years to projects in Cambodia to help alleviate global food insecurity, an issue made more pressing by Russia’s war in Ukraine, said Secretary of State Antony J. Shine on Thursday.

The new aid is part of a 12-year-old US food security project in Cambodia and is funding an initiative called Harvest Three, in which the United States Agency for International Development will work with Cambodian farmers and others in the food industry to get produce to more markets. The focus will be on cereals, among other things, said Mr Blinken.

There is a shortage of grains in parts of the world because of the Russian war in Ukraine, a crucial grain exporter.