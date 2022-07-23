U.S. Taking Emergency Steps to Protect Sequoias From Wildfires

The US Forest Service said Friday it would take emergency measures, including removing low-lying vegetation that could fuel fires and other measures, to protect giant redwood groves threatened by wildfires.

Since 2015, wildfires have devastated California’s bushes. About one-fifth of all giant sequoias have been destroyed in the past two years, according to the Forest Service.

All but five of them have burned down at least partially in recent wildfires. Countless giant monarchs, the largest redwoods in the forest, have been killed. Experts estimate that in 2021 there will be approximately 75,000 giant redwoods.