U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Cuomo-era New York corruption cases

Nov 27, 2017 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases Monday that could make it more difficult to prosecute public corruption. They are the bids of an ex-aide to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and a businessman who want to reverse fraud and bribery convictions.

The justices will hear arguments in the appeals of Joseph Percoco, and Louis Ciminelli. They were both charged in related cases in 2016, as part of a crackdown by federal prosecutors Manhattan on corruption. This case was centered around the halls of Albany, the state capital.

The final rulings of the justices are expected to be made by June.

Rulings favoring the defendants could curtail prosecutors from charging a variety of cases as wire frauds and limit their ability to pursue certain classes of bribery cases, according to Jaimie Nawaday, a former federal prosecutor now working at the Seward & Kissel law firm.

Nawaday stated that prosecutions could be limited in their ability to bring fraud charges if they use novel and extensive readings of the statutes.

In recent years, the Supreme Court has made it difficult for prosecutors to prosecute in cases of corruption. One example is a 2020 decision that will throw out the convictions and ties to Republican former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in relation to the “Bridgegate” political scandal. In another ruling, which narrowed the scope of misconduct that can be prosecuted as corrupt, Robert McDonnell (Republican ex-Governor of Virginia) was also disqualified by the court.

Percoco’s and Ciminelli’s charges were brought by Preet Bharara (then-Manhattan U.S. attorney), who also pursued corruption cases against high-ranking state legislators, including Sheldon, the former Assembly Speaker. Silver.

Cuomo’s administration was affected by the revelations made by Bharara in 2016, even though he wasn’t charged. Cuomo was convicted of a separate sexual harassment scandal, but he resigned in 2021.

Percoco was a Cuomo aide who was convicted of bribery-related offenses. He sought $315,000 in bribes to help two Albany lobbyists, Todd Howe, pursue state benefits and business.

Prosecutors stated that Percoco called the payments “ziti,” which is an acronym for money used in mobster TV series “The Sopranos”. Percoco was sentenced on 2018 to six-years imprisonment

Howe pleaded guilty to the charges and cooperated with investigators. Percoco was convicted with Steven Aiello, an executive at a property developer who prosecutors claimed orchestrated bribes to Percoco.

Percococo, who was serving as governor’s executive secretary, was no longer in government. However, he was managing Cuomo’s 2014 re-election campaign. His lawyers claimed that this meant he couldn’t be convicted for bribery.

His lawyers argue that Percoco was a private citizen, which meant that he accepted money to convince government officials to do something. They also claim that if Percoco is convicted, it would make lobbying more criminally liable.

New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Percoco’s conviction in 2021. They found that Percoco had a job guaranteed in Cuomo’s administration after the election and that he exercised sufficient influence over government decisions-making to owe a duty of good faith to the public.

Ciminelli focused his case on Howe as a consultant who was hired by Cuomo to administer Cuomo’s $1 Billion revitalization project for Buffalo, New York. This initiative is known as the “Buffalo Billion”.

Prosecutors allege that Ciminelli’s executives conspired with Howe (who oversaw the Buffalo Billion grant process) and Alain Kaloyeros (who managed construction firms), to rig bids so contracts were awarded to their companies.

Ciminelli was tried alongside Kaloyeros, former president of State University of New York’s Polytechnic Institute and Joseph Gerardi and Aiello. They have also asked the Supreme Court for an annulment of their convictions.

Ciminelli was sentenced two years and four more months in prison. Gerardi was sent to 2-1/2 year, Gerardi, Aiello, and Kaloyeros were all sent to three-1/2 years. After the Supreme Court accepted the case, a judge granted bail to all four of them.

Defense lawyers claim that prosecutors overstepped their bounds by trying to fit the actions of wire fraud statute into the frame. This statute criminalizes fraudulent schemes to obtain money or property.

Prosecutors relied on a legal theory called “right to Control” that wire fraud was not about money but rather economically valuable information in which the victim had an interest. Fort Schuyler Management Corp was identified as the victim by the prosecutors. This is an arm of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, which oversaw the contracting process. The government claimed that it was deprived from the ability to make informed decisions.

According to Ciminelli’s lawyers, such intangible information cannot be considered property fraud under Supreme Court precedents.

