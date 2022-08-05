U.S. Seeks to Reassure Asian Allies as China’s Military Grows Bolder

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Just hours after five Chinese missiles were blasted into Japanese waters off Taiwan, the foreign ministers of China and Japan found themselves uncomfortably close in the waiting room for a Thursday night gala dinner at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, greeted reporters before entering the room, stayed for three minutes, then walked to his motorcade. He had already canceled plans for a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart in the Cambodian capital after Japan signed a statement from the Group of 7 countries expressing concern about Beijing’s “imminent actions”. But the prospect of even a casual exchange would have been too much; witnesses said that Mr. Wang left and did not return.

Across Asia, it was seen as another sign of the more unstable and dangerous environment that has emerged since this week’s visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.