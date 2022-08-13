U.S. Says Al Qaeda Has Not Regrouped in Afghanistan

A UN report warned this spring that Al Qaeda had found “more freedom of action” in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power. The report noted that a number of Qaeda leaders may have lived in Kabul and that the proliferation of public statements by al-Zawahri suggested he was able to lead more effectively after the Taliban took power.

“This seems like an overly rosy assessment that is even somewhat myopic,” Colin P. Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst with the Soufan Group, a security consulting firm based in New York, said of the intelligence analysis. He added that the summary “did not say much about Al Qaeda’s longer-term prospects.”

Al-Zawahri’s death has once again put Al Qaeda in the spotlight, which after the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011 was largely overshadowed by a fledgling rival, the Islamic State. Many terrorism analysts said: Saif al-Adel, a senior Qaeda leader wanted by the FBI in the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in East Africa, was likely to succeed al-Zawahri. He would live in Iran.

“Basically, I find the IC assessment compelling,” said Daniel Byman, a professor at Georgetown University, referring to the US intelligence community and its new analysis of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. Mr Byman has expressed skepticism in the past about a resurgent Qaeda threat.

But other counter-terrorism experts disagreed. One point of contention involved claims in the intelligence summary that Al-Qaeda had failed to restore its threat network in Afghanistan and that al-Zawahri was the only major figure attempting to re-establish Al-Qaeda’s presence in the country when he and his family withdrew. settled in Kabul this year. year.

“Zawahri was THE leader of Al Qaeda, so his protection by the Taliban while he guided the group more actively was rebuilding in itself,” Asfandyar Mir, a senior expert at the United States Institute of Peace, wrote in an email.