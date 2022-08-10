U.S. Presses Congo to Slow Oil-and-Gas Push in Rainforests

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken urged a reconsideration of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s plans to auction off portions of its vast rainforests and peatlands and announced that U.S. and Congolese officials would team up to extract proposed oil. research and gas extraction in those areas.

The agreement came about on Tuesday during Mr Blinken’s visit to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. While there, the secretary of state expressed concern about an attempt by the country’s president, Félix Tshisekedi, to auction huge tracts of land crucial to mitigating climate change to energy companies for exploration. Comments from Mr Blinken were the first time the US government took a public stance on the issue.

“We were concerned about the announcement of the auction of these oil and gas exploration blocks,” Mr Blinken said at a news conference on Tuesday. “Some blocks encroach on sensitive rainforests and peatlands, including in Virunga National Park and Salonga National Park.”