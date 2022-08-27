U.S. Open hopeful Nick Kyrgios admits to throwing matches after Boston Celtics suffer tough losses 

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has admitted to pitching tennis matches after his favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics, lost matches.

Kyrgios made the stunning omission during a profile Sport Illustrated did on him in anticipation of the upcoming US Open.

“I’ve literally thrown tennis matches when they’ve lost in double overtime,” he said.

Nick Kyrgios shows off his Boston Celtics jersey while practicing at Wimbledon in July

Kyrgios hits a backhand during his match against Taylor Fritz at Western & Southern Open

“If someone plays me and they know the Celtics lost, then that’s their chance. That’s definitely your best chance [to beat me]to play me on that day.’

Kyrgios has been seen on many occasions warming up in Celtics jerseys before matches and his twitter bio even includes a shoutout to the team.

He’s known for being emotional both on and off the pitch, but it would still come as a surprise to Kyrgios not to give his all in a game, even if he’s already feeling down about a Celtics defeat.

Luckily for Kyrgios, the Celtics are still in the off-season when the US Open starts

Fortunately for Kyrgios, and perhaps unlucky for his opponents, the Celtics have about a month to go into their off-season when the US Open starts next week.

The exclusion of top stars like Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, along with Rafael Nadal returning from a abdominal injury, means Kyrgios has a good chance of winning his first major at this year’s tournament in New York.

Whether he keeps his emotions in check to do this successfully will be a bigger question.