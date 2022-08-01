U.S. Drone Strike Said to Have Killed Qaeda Target in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — The United States carried out a drone strike this weekend that killed a Qaeda target in Kabul, the first strike since US troops left Afghanistan last year, according to multiple US officials.
US officials said the attack was not carried out by the military, suggesting the operation was carried out by CIA agency officials who declined to comment.
A senior government official said the operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties. The White House is expected to brief reporters later Monday night, a second administration official said.
A pronunciation of the Taliban condemned the operation and said the strike was carried out at a residential house in the Sherpur area of Kabul, an affluent downtown neighborhood that Taliban government officials have visited. An investigation by the Taliban authorities concluded that the attack was carried out by US drones, the statement said, although it provided no evidence to support the claims.
Taliban officials believe the Doha agreement – which outlines the terms for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan – bans US strikes, something US officials dispute. Residents of Kabul blamed Pakistan for possibly aiding the airstrike.
According to a US analyst, the house that was smashed belonged to a top employee of Sirajuddin Haqqani, a senior official in the Taliban government who US officials say is close to senior Qaeda figures.
The analyst said photos of the attack on social media suggested an attack from an RX9, a hellfire missile armed with long blades aimed at killing targets with kinetic energy to minimize major collateral damage.
In the months since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, US military and diplomatic officials have discussed with allies where to reposition US forces for strikes against high-value targets in Afghanistan. This so-called over-the-horizon strategy is still in its infancy and talks about positioning troops in neighboring Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are progressing slowly.
But the United States has ample capabilities to send both unmanned drones and manned attack aircraft within range of Afghanistan, from land bases along the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean and even the United States.
Three US officials reached on Monday said the attacks were not carried out by the Department of Defense or the United States Central Command, the combatant command responsible for Afghanistan, leaving open the possibility that the attack was carried out by CIAJ Todd Breasseale, the acting Pentagon Press Secretary, declined to comment on the strike.
The US government is currently reviewing its policy on drone strikes against terrorist targets. While the military generally conducts strikes in established war zones, the CIA conducts its operations in areas where the United States wants some degree of secrecy about its actions.
Since the Taliban government is against any drone strikes on its territory, the United States may have preferred to use the CIA to conduct the operation.
While the CIA has its own drones, it will also use military drones, transferring authority over the attacks to the agency when the plane enters airspace where Defense Department planes are not allowed to operate.
Yaqoob Akbary contributed from Kabul.