U.S. Drone Strike Said to Have Killed Qaeda Target in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The United States carried out a drone strike this weekend that killed a Qaeda target in Kabul, the first strike since US troops left Afghanistan last year, according to multiple US officials.

US officials said the attack was not carried out by the military, suggesting the operation was carried out by CIA agency officials who declined to comment.

A senior government official said the operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties. The White House is expected to brief reporters later Monday night, a second administration official said.