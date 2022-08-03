U.S. Could Have Had Many More Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine This Year
WASHINGTON — The shortage of vaccines to fight a burgeoning monkeypox outbreak was caused in part by the early failure of the Department of Health and Human Services to bulk stocks of the vaccine it already held. bottling for distribution, according to several government officials familiar with the case.
By the time the federal government placed its orders, Denmark-based vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic had booked other customers and was unable to do the job for months, even though the federal government had spent more than $1 billion. invested in vaccine development.
The government is now distributing about 1.1 million doses, less than a third of the 3.5 million health officials now need to fight the outbreak. It expects the next delivery, of half a million doses, only in October. Most of the other 5.5 million doses ordered by the United States won’t be delivered until next year, according to the federal health service.
To expedite deliveries, the government is trying to find another company to take over some of the bottling, capping and labeling of frozen bulk vaccines, which are stored in large plastic bags at Bavarian Nordic’s headquarters outside Copenhagen. Because that final stage of production, known as backfilling and finishing, is highly specialized, experts estimate it will take another company at least three months to get up and running. Negotiations are underway with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, a Michigan plant that has helped manufacture Covid-19 vaccines, to bottle 2.5 million of the doses now ordered, hopefully months off schedule, according to people who be familiar with the situation.
Health and Human Services officials so misjudged the need that, on May 23, they allowed Bavarian Nordic to deliver about 215,000 fully finished doses already purchased by the federal government to European countries instead of keeping them for the United States.
At the time, the country had only eight confirmed cases of monkey pox, agency officials said. And it couldn’t have used those doses immediately because the Food and Drug Administration hadn’t certified the vaccine factory yet. Jynneoswas poured into vials.
But it was now possible. Some states try to stretch the doses by giving recipients only one injection of the two-dose vaccine. California, Illinois and New York have declared public health emergencies. In New York City, every available slot for a monkeypox injection is taken.
Lawrence O. Gostin, a former adviser to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who consulted the White House about monkeypox, said the government’s response was hampered by “the same kind of bureaucratic delays and forgetfulness and the dropping of the ball that we did during the Covid pandemic.”
The hurdles to filling and finishing vials follow other missteps that have limited vaccine supplies. The United States once had about 20 million doses in a national stock, but failed to replenish them when they ran out, causing the stock to drop to almost nothing. It had 372,000 doses ready for use in Denmark, but waited weeks after the first case was identified in mid-May before requesting delivery of most of those doses. About 786,000 more doses were held up by an FDA inspection of the manufacturer’s new filling and finishing facility, but have now been shipped.
The government also owns the equivalent of approximately 16.5 million doses of bulk vaccine produced and stocked by Bavarian Nordic. But by the time the health department ordered 500,000 doses on June 10, other countries with outbreaks had submitted their own orders, and the earliest delivery date was October.
Another order for 110,000 doses for European countries soon followed. When the United States returned with two more orders of 2.5 million doses each – announced July 1 and July 15 – the bulk could not be delivered until next year.
Gostin, who now directs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, predicted that President Biden’s decision to appoint two new monkey pox fighters would help ” lighting a fire” among federal health authorities. The White House announced Tuesday that Robert Fenton, an administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a CDC official, will lead the response.
Gostin said the country’s public health authorities “have been sleeping a bit behind the wheel” and that the new coordinators should help “unblock all the barriers to obtaining and delivering vaccines and drugs, which has been very frustrating.”
Two senior federal officials, who requested anonymity in order to speak honestly, said Biden was upset by the vaccine shortage. His administration has often touted its success by delivering hundreds of millions of coronavirus shots to Americans, and has been stabbed with criticism that a lack of foresight and management has left gay men — the main risk group for monkey pox — unprotected.
Some critics blame failing leadership in the Department of Health and Human Services, saying the department’s secretary, Xavier Becerra, has taken a hands-off approach to an increasingly dire situation. His division not only oversees both the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, but also runs the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, which helps develop and purchase vaccines, tests, and treatments to protect against highly contagious viruses. , bioterrorism and other dangers .
During a press call on Monkeypox last week, Mr Becerra said his department is doing everything it can to ensure that “not only are we staying ahead of this virus, but we are also putting an end to this outbreak.” He noted that he recently raised the agency’s Office of Strategic Preparedness and Response so that it can respond more quickly to public health emergencies.
Sarah Lovenheim, his spokeswoman, said in a statement: “Our response has accelerated to meet evolving needs in the field, and it will continue to accelerate. We will use every leverage we can to keep dosages as ahead of timelines as possible. assign to.”
So far, according to the CDC,6,326 cases of monkey pox have been reported. For now, the virus is spreading almost entirely among gay and bisexual men, and those with multiple or anonymous partners are considered particularly risky. Mr Becerra noted that while more than a million Americans have died from Covid-19, no one in the United States has died from monkey pox.
The official number of cases is generally considered an underestimate. Not only is testing limited, but public health officials like Dr. Joseph Kanter, the top medical officer in Louisiana, said monkeypox is difficult to diagnose. “It could be one or two solitary lesions, so if it’s not on a doctor’s radar,” he said, it could be missed.
With too few doses, health officials are apparently planning to rely heavily on the “test-and-trace” strategy that worked heavily in the early stages of the Covid pandemic. As the pandemic escalated, the massive flood of cases overwhelmed health officials’ ability to contact people who may have been infected by someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Once Covid vaccines became available, they became the cornerstone of the government’s pandemic response.
Until early June, Health and Human Services officials seemed firmly convinced that the United States had more than enough supplies of the monkeypox vaccine, called Jynneos, to treat what appeared to be a handful of cases.
Bavarian Nordic was able to develop the vaccine, which also works against smallpox, thanks in large part to support from the federal government, which passed $1 billion in 2014 and is now heading toward $2 billion. Dawn O’Connell, the Federal Health Service’s Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, told reporters in early June, “The world has Jynneos because we invested in it.”
The company opened a new $75 million filling and finishing facility in 2021 that now bottles as many as 200,000 to 300,000 doses per week. At the time, the United States relied on Jynneos to protect against smallpox, not monkeypox, and the government had a large supply of another effective smallpox vaccine. No FDA inspection was planned until after the monkeypox outbreak, and it didn’t end until July 27.
In early June, health and human services officials agreed to essentially loan about 215,000 finished doses of vaccine to Bavarian Nordic so that the company could supply them to European countries battling outbreaks.
“It made no sense while we were waiting for the FDA to conduct the inspection – it’s coming – that we were left with doses that our international colleagues in Europe could actually use,” Ms O’Connell said on June 10. Now that the government is trying to reschedule delivery of those doses for later this year, a company spokesperson said.
The final stage of injecting the liquid vaccine into vials represents a significant portion of the cost of vaccine production. Some federal officials say the health department was slow in submitting the orders for that work because BARDA officials claimed they were underfunded.
However, when the demand for vaccines turned into a protest, the agency found the money to pay for an additional five million doses. Officials are now considering shifting half of the work to another company that could potentially finish and fill doses more than twice as fast.
Some experts say it can take as long as six to nine months for a plant to be ready to handle a vaccine like Jynneos, which contains a live virus in a weakened state. Carlo de Notaristefani, who until last year oversaw the production of coronavirus vaccines for the federal government, said such factories must operate at a high “biological safety” level, including a completely closed, segregated production line.
But he and other experts said it should be possible to streamline the transfer process from Bavarian Nordic so that another plant could be ready in about three months. A company spokesman said Bavarian Nordic agreed to pay $10 million of the cost of such a transfer after federal officials said they had no budget for it.
Kitty Bennett research contributed.