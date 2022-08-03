U.S. Could Have Had Many More Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine This Year

During a press call on Monkeypox last week, Mr Becerra said his department is doing everything it can to ensure that “not only are we staying ahead of this virus, but we are also putting an end to this outbreak.” He noted that he recently raised the agency’s Office of Strategic Preparedness and Response so that it can respond more quickly to public health emergencies.

Sarah Lovenheim, his spokeswoman, said in a statement: “Our response has accelerated to meet evolving needs in the field, and it will continue to accelerate. We will use every leverage we can to keep dosages as ahead of timelines as possible. assign to.”

So far, according to the CDC,6,326 cases of monkey pox have been reported. For now, the virus is spreading almost entirely among gay and bisexual men, and those with multiple or anonymous partners are considered particularly risky. Mr Becerra noted that while more than a million Americans have died from Covid-19, no one in the United States has died from monkey pox.

The official number of cases is generally considered an underestimate. Not only is testing limited, but public health officials like Dr. Joseph Kanter, the top medical officer in Louisiana, said monkeypox is difficult to diagnose. “It could be one or two solitary lesions, so if it’s not on a doctor’s radar,” he said, it could be missed.

With too few doses, health officials are apparently planning to rely heavily on the “test-and-trace” strategy that worked heavily in the early stages of the Covid pandemic. As the pandemic escalated, the massive flood of cases overwhelmed health officials’ ability to contact people who may have been infected by someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Once Covid vaccines became available, they became the cornerstone of the government’s pandemic response.