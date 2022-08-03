U.S. Bid to Cap Russian Oil Prices Draws Skepticism Over Enforcement

The plan relies heavily on the marine insurance industry, a web of insurers that provide cover for ships and their cargo, liability for potential spills, and reinsurance, a form of secondary insurance used to cover the risk of losses. Most of the major insurers are based in the Group of 7 countries, which have coordinated sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Lars Lange, secretary general of the International Union of Marine Insurance, a consortium based in Germany, said he believed that even with a price cap, insurers would still be reluctant to cover Russia’s oil exports for fear of violating regulations. sanctions.

“This insurance industry is more than willing to comply, but please set the sanctions in such a way that we understand and can comply with them,” said Mr Lange. “And with this oil cap, there are challenges, at least on our part.”

Mr Lange said the cap wouldn’t work if only a few countries agreed, as insurers from other countries would pick up the slack and cover the load at market prices.

Treasury Department officials working on the plan have met with the insurance and financial services industries to try to allay some of their concerns. They have suggested that the industry would bear no responsibility if sanctions are violated, and that Russia and its oil customers should “confirm” the purchase price. Enforcing the cap, they said, would be akin to dealing with sanctions targeting oil exports from countries like Iran and Venezuela.

Officials have also downplayed the idea that global participation is needed, arguing that countries like India and China, which have bought Russian oil at deep discounts, could benefit from a price cap without signing up to the agreement.