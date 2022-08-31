U.S. and Mexico launch joint mission to search for five migrant smugglers

US border police in Arizona and the Mexican government have launched a mission to track down five individuals suspected of being smugglers.

The suspects are alleged to have ties to transnational criminal organizations specializing in the smuggling of migrants and drugs from Mexico into border regions in Arizona that are under the vigilance of the Yuma and Tucson Sectors of the US Border Patrol.

A man and woman, both names unknown, are wanted in the Yuma Sector, which is responsible for securing 126 border miles stretching from Imperial Sand Dunes in California to the Yuma-Pima County line.

Three men, whose names are also unknown, are wanted for migrant and drug smuggling in the Tucson Sector, which is responsible for 262 border miles from the New Mexico state line to the Yuma county line.

Little is known about the methods used by the suspects – whose nationalities have not been specified – to transport the migrants from Mexico to the United States.

The United States wants photos of a woman and five men suspected of having links with transnational criminal organizations involved in the smuggling of migrants and drugs through the southwestern border. Their images were released Tuesday after the US and Mexican governments announced a joint initiative to imprison them

“The ‘Se Busca Información’ (Information is Sought) initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted criminals,” said Troy Miller, deputy commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection. “This is another example of the work the United States and Mexico are undertaking to continue to manage the border in a safe, orderly and secure manner.”

The initiative was launched jointly in 2016 by the governments of the United States and Mexico to combat the trafficking of people and narcotics across the 1,954 miles of the border region.

According to the monthly southwestern border report released by CBP on Aug. 15, the Yuma and Tucson sectors ranked third and fifth, respectively, in encounters with migrants stopped for illegally crossing the border in fiscal year 2022.

A group of 33 migrants, including a 12-year-old child traveling without their parents, was taken into custody by Yuma Sector agents after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States in June.

A Yuma Sector border agent cares for a migrant found in the desert in May. The person suffered from heat exhaustion after getting lost while illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border

Josue Murrillo Solis, a 30-year-old Honduran citizen, was one of four migrants arrested near Yuma, the Yuma Sector of the US Border Patrol said Wednesday. Solis is a registered sex offender and convicted felon with previous expulsions from the US

Of the 1,816,353 bans reported by U.S. Border Patrol agents between October 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022, a total of 259,895 occurred in the Yuma sector, while 211,714 were documented in the Tucson sector.

Border officials hope the latest initiative can help prevent smuggling of dangerous border crossings such as Josue Murrillo Solis, a 30-year-old Honduran national who was a sex offender and convicted felon, who was arrested this week by Yuma Sector agents.

Or even a smuggling attempt that could have been fatal last Thursday when Tucson Sector agents rescued two children, one 18 months old and one four months old, who were abandoned by smugglers in the Sonoran Desert.

The children — whose nationalities were not released — were found after agents stopped a group smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

The 18 month old baby was crying and the 4 month old lay on his face and unresponsive.

An officer provided first aid to the child while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Both children were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A group of undocumented migrants waits in front of a border wall near Yuma, Arizona, on Aug. 23, after crossing from Mexico

“Every day in the field, our Border Patrol agents come across vulnerable families and children who have been lied to by people smugglers working for opportunistic criminal organizations,” said Raul Ortiz, chief of the US Border Patrol.

While it’s unknown whether the five smugglers are related to the sex offender or to child trafficking incidents, Ortiz hopes publishing the suspects’ photos will deter future incidents.

The photos of the suspects are placed on billboards, bulletins and posters in Mexico. The images are displayed at US border patrol stations, checkpoints and harbor entrances in Arizona.

“This is a call to action to continue the fight against these illegal networks that plague well-known transit regions in our communities and are responsible for far too many deaths, including innocent children.”