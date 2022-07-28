Tyson Fury’s wants to come out of retirement for Dereck Chisora trilogy

Tyson Fury is ready to come out of retirement for a major domestic showdown in December, but not with Anthony Joshua.

Matchroom Boxing kingpin Eddie Hearn says he has been told Fury’s team has contacted Dereck Chisora ​​with a view to a fight late this year.

Hearn told iFL TV“I think someone from Tyson’s team contacted Chisora ​​to fight him in December.

Fury defeated Chisora ​​via unanimous decision for the first time in 2011, the first defeat for Del Boy

Chisora’s trainer pulled him out of the fight after the 10th round in the 2015 rematch with Fury

‘Who knows if he’ll come back? I don’t know.’

Chisora ​​is coming off a big win over Kubrat Pulev last time and the 38-year-old is still hungry to compete.

Del Boy first lost to Fury in 2011 and then again in 2015. The pair then became friends after their fights, but Chisora ​​says their relationship has soured this summer.

After his victory over Pulev, Chisora ​​said, “Listen, Frank Warren and the gypsy king’s troop, just tell me when, what time and where and I’ll be there.”

While few boxing fans believe Fury has retired at 33, the WBC heavyweight champion has left everyone guessing what his next move will be.

Exhibition fights have been mooted since Fury walked away from boxing following his April win over Dillian Whyte, but the fight everyone still wants to see is Fury v Joshua.

Many believe Fury is holding the WBC belt to see what happens in Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 with the possibility of an undisputed heavyweight title fight still open.

Whatever the outcome, Fury says he would fight Joshua, but it should be on free TV and free for the fans in attendance.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Has Been Discussed For Years, But It Might Never Happen

“This is a reaffirmation of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for f**k all in England,” Fury said on Instagram.

‘That’s the fight, I’m signing the contract today. The fight must be for free, free television and all tickets are free.’

“There’s no money to be made in this British historic battle – if it happens.”

‘It’s the conditions. I’m at the wheel. Take it or leave it. The ball is in your boys’ court.’

‘Take it or leave it. Anyway, I don’t give a damn. That’s the offer. Rest.’

Fury has been linked to practice matchups with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former Game of Thrones Man Mountain, Hafthor Bjornsson.

‘Thor’ matches Fury in height of 6ft9in and he weighed just under 24 stone for his last fight

Earlier this week, Fury confirmed talks to face the Man Mountain at London Stadium in November.

He told The Telegraph: ‘It would be a bit of fun.

“It would be great to stand there in front of say 70,000 fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss and knock him out.

“We’re in talks with his team at the moment and it’s definitely something I’m interested in.”