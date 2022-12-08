Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk is ‘almost done’, could be in February

<!–

A delicious undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is ‘almost over’, according to the Ukrainian’s manager.

Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring magazine belts, while Fury, 34, holds the WBC title – meaning the winner of a potential clash would become the unequivocal world heavyweight champion.

And the 35-year-old’s manager, Egis Klimas, has claimed a deal on the fight is close to being finalized – and could take place as early as late February 2023, with Saudi Arabia a possible venue.

A mouth-watering undisputed title clash between unbeaten pair Tyson Fury (above) and Oleksandr Usyk is ‘almost over’, according to Ukrainian manager Egis Klimas

The pair faced each other in the ring after the Gypsy King defeated Derek Chisora ​​by TKO on December 3

Klimas also added that negotiations are at an advanced stage, and Qatar and London have also been discussed as sites for the battle. His comments come despite potential stumbling blocks in the fact that Fury may need surgery on his right elbow.

That would rule him out for about six weeks and since Orthodox Christian Usyk is fasting for Easter, the clash not happening before his March 4 deadline could be delayed for months.

Klimas revealed he had a conference call on Thursday with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank – the UK and US promoters for Fury – and talks were progressing well.

Klimas revealed that talks are progressing well, with a fight possible as early as February

He said, ‘We’re almost done. There’s not much to talk about, two heavyweights, the undisputed heavyweight championship, that’s what people need… Most likely we’re aiming for Saudi Arabia.’

On Saturday, Warren said, “There are no obstacles to getting into the fight,” with Fury himself adding, “I think he’s prepared. He looks willing. I’d like to think there’s no born man who could beat me in my own time, but you can never underestimate anyone.’

The Gypsy King (33-0-1) and Usyk (20-0) are the top two dogs in the division – both undefeated – and a battle between the pair, who faced each other in the ring after Fury’s win against Derek Chisora. on December 3, is the one fans want to see most next year.