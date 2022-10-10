Tyson Fury's dad insures his testicles for $15milion John Fury Tommy Roman boxing world champion

Fury says he got the insurance policy in 2020 after Tyson beat Deontay Wilder

John Fury, father of heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, believes his sperm is so valuable that he has insured his testicles for $15 million.

The retired professional boxer and former bareknuckle fighter has three sons who are professional fighters; Tyson, Tommy and Roman, and although he is now 58 years old, he believes he can produce more.

John Fury (pictured right with his heavyweight boxing world champion son Tyson) has had his testicles insured for $15 million

John’s sons Tyson and Tommy (pictured on the beach together) are both professional boxers

Tyson is John’s most successful son, being a two-time heavyweight boxing champion with an estimated net worth of $65 million.

Tommy is a Love Island finalist and is undefeated as a boxer, and Roman also recently made a successful debut in the sport.

‘I’ve insured my nuts for £10 million [$15millionAU] – believe me, there are good things that come out of them, John told freebets.com.

‘I got world champion nuts in these pants, breed some kings I do.

“Only champions come out of these nuts – it’s been proven, hasn’t it?”

Fury says he got the insurance policy in 2020 after Tyson defeated Deontay Wilder in spectacular circumstances.

Tommy Fury (pictured with dad John) is an undefeated boxer and was also a finalist on TV show Love Island

Tyson believes his father made a wise decision by insuring his testicles.

“He insured them because that sperm produced the heavyweight champion of the world and that’s very valuable,” he explained on the YouTube show Behind the Gloves.

So if something happens to him, even at his age, he could still pull a few champions out of them, so we’ll see.

“Imagine this guy putting a bunch of swimmers in test tubes and freezing them and selling them, this is the real half-brother of ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion of the world, this could potentially be our next champion, so that’s a fortune worth.

Tyson Fury (pictured with championship belts) believes his father made the right decision by insuring his ‘valuable’ testicles

“Look at me, I’ve become a heavyweight champion, but I’ve never produced a heavyweight champion.”

John has 18 grandchildren and is likely to soon be 19 after Tommy announced that his partner Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with their first child.

‘Words cannot describe how proud I am of Tyson and Tommy and my entire family. I feel like I’m a world champion sometimes,” Fury said.