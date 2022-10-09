Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora trilogy fight ‘agreed’ with date and venue reported

Derek Chisora ​​has reportedly now emerged as the “frontrunner” for Tyson Fury’s next fight.

The WBC heavyweight world champion was in negotiations with Anthony Joshua, but those talks broke down last week.

Getty Fury is the WBC Heavyweight World Champion

After this, Fury insisted he still planned to fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3, as originally scheduled.

According to the Telegraphhe has reached an agreement with his old foe Chisora ​​for a trilogy match on this date.

Mahmoud Charr is also known to be a potential opponent being considered by Fury, but Chisora ​​is said to be the “frontrunner” at the moment.

When they first met for the British and Commonwealth titles in 2011, Fury won by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth affair.

In their 2014 rematch for the European and British titles, Fury was completely dominant, forcing Chisora’s team to end the fight after round ten.

As a result of these two previous encounters, few are very excited about the prospect of a third fight between the pair.

Getty Chisora ​​was defeated by Fury in 2011 and then again in 2014

Looks like an official announcement isn’t far away.

Fury said on social media on Thursday: “Hey guys, second session of the day. Absolutely smash it.

‘December 3, I’m coming to get you. We are about to announce an opponent this week.

‘Come up, my boy. Cardiff, here we come, get up.’

The pair recently had a heated exchange following Joseph Parker’s defeat to Joe Joyce.

Fury offered to fight Chisora ​​’bare knuckle’, claiming Del Boy turned down £2 million to fight, something he refuted.