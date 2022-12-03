Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing fight

Tyson Fury returns following a short retirement to face a familiar foe in Derek Chisora.

The WBC heavyweight title is on the line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in what is an improbable showdown between two of British boxing’s most popular characters.

Fury (32-0-1) won a unanimous decision against Chisora to take his British and Commonwealth titles in July 2011 before stopping Del Boy after 10 rounds in November 2014.

Chisora (33-12) has attained fan-favourite since and an unexpected third act is here after fights for Fury against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua failed to come to fruition.

In the chief support, Britain’s WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois overcame three knockdowns in the first round and an apparent knee injury to brutally stop South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the third.

The Sporting News will provide live coverage and highlights from Fury vs. Chisora 3 below.

Round 10: Chisora is very, very slow off his stool. To be honest, the referee could have waved it off given he appeared to be sitting when the bell rang. He also looks to be wearing half a tub of Vaseline around his battered eyes. Chisora brings out the big right, but Fury is too canny for that. For every shot Del Boy occasionally lads, he’s talking several more.

Round 9: Chisora’s offence has more or less disappeared this round. Any head movement is about as hard to spot. On he trudges. The crowd are singing karaoke. I’m not sure how much longer this realistically needs to continue.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 88-83 Chisora

Round 8: The problem for Chisora is that any success he has comes with a lot of hard work. By contrast, Fury can seemingly put his foot down at will. The champion runs through the repertoire a bit, smashing shots into Chisora’s weary head. Chisora is tottering at the bell. They punch gloves respectfully. Charles pulled Chisora out last time and you wonder how many more rounds like that he will want to see.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 78-74 Chisora

Round 7: Chisora’s coach and longtime ally Don Charles was animated in the corner then. His man blasts away at Fury’s flanks. He’ll hope this body work is taking a toll and it can also help Chisora that things are progressing at a fairly plodding pace after Fury’s fast start. The Gypsy King leans on Del Boy again, but takes a couple more body shots for his troubles. He lands flush in the neutral corner but that’s maybe Chisora’s round.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 68-65 Chisora

Round 6: Fury just misses with a big left uppercut. Chisora felt the breeze of that one and, quite frankly, it’s cold enough. A right to the temple looks to buckle the challenger but he comes barrelling back in the only way he knows how. Chisora chucks in a decent jab to the body. He should focus on that sharp work downstairs rather than his party piece overhand right, which misses by a fair distance. Fury is far more accurate with a couple of lefts before the bell and that makes sure of the round.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 59-55 Chisora

Round 5: Fury didn’t like that last round and shows as much by sending Chisora staggering back into the ring post. The champion picks more clean shots, gets up on his toes. Chisora ducks and sways nicely out of the way on the ropes. He slips under a left hook and goes to Fury’s body again. It’s worth remembering that these clinches are a sapping form of respite for Chisora, just because of the Gypsy King’s sheer size.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 49-46 Chisora

Round 4: Chisora gets off a couple of handy body shots early in the round. He scores to Fury’s midriff again. These are his best moments so far and a chant of “Ohhh, Derek Chisora!” gets an airing in the stands. He’s also doing a better job of avoiding Fury’s long levers, even though a right gets home in the final 10 seconds. That’s Chisora’s round, which was never the case at any stage during their second fight!

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 39-37 Chisora

Round 3: Another Fury uppercut has Chisora holding onto the top rope. He surely can’t take many more of those. Fury catches his man on the temple. There’s another volley of shots. Chisora looks to maul his way out of trouble, to the extent that both men tumble in the middle of the ring. The veteran challenger looks exhausted.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 30-27 Chisora

Round 2: Fury waits for his man in the middle of the ring at the start of the session. Over by the ropes, Chisora gets one of his winging rights home. He’s been a little more successful when it comes to smothering the champ’s work, but there’s a lovely right uppercut from Fury and Chisora sags. The Gypsy King is a far more effective mid-range fighter than the last time these two fought and it’s not like he needed more in his armoury. Fury unloads in the neutral corner. Chisora waves him in and he obliges. Derek probably needed the bell.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 20-18 Chisora

Round 1:Chisora comes out getting low, Fury stalking behind the jab. Chisora unleashes the big overhand right and misses. The challenger looks to work to the body, Fury catches him on the top of the head with a right coming in. Now an uppercut from the champion. It looks like those might be a ploy. Fury then brings a backhand through in centre-ring. Chisora is already getting caught too much on the way in.

SN unofficial scorecard: Fury 10-9 Chisora

9:31 p.m. GMT/4:31 p.m. ET: Oleksandr Usyk enthusiastically claps Fury’s introduction at ringside. There’s a bit of nonsense from Chisora in the final instructions and he gets a ticking off from referee Victor Loughlin. Here we go!

9:26 p.m. GMT/4:26 p.m. ET: Now a rendition of God Save The King and Jimmy Lennon Jr will run through the particulars in his inimitable style.

9:23 p.m. GMT/4:23 p.m. ET: Tapping into World Cup fever, so much as that exists during Qatar 2022, Fury is ringwalking to Three Lions. Which came after Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and has now segued into Mr Brightside. A lot going on.

9:21 p.m. GMT/4:21 p.m. ET: Fury’s on his way, wearing a big yellow bobble hat. After four almost five hours of sitting outside here, it was remise of me not to bring something similar.

9:19 p.m. GMT/4:19 p.m. ET: There’s actually a borderline solemn look about Chisora. Perhaps he’s storing up all his energy for this ferocious first round we’ve been promised by both men.

9:15 p.m. GMT/4:15 p.m. ET: Here comes Chisora, walking to the ring for the 46th time in his career, for a second world title fight and a third showdown with Fury. He looks composed. The hail of boos around the stadium were not sustained but this does feel like a pro-Fury crowd.

9:09 p.m. GMT/4:09 p.m. ET: Of course, this is Tyson Fury’s freshly minted version or Sweet Caroline we’re talking about. What a world.

9:05 p.m. GMT/4:05 p.m. ET: Okay, the main event fighters will be with us shortly. Fury and Sugar Hill are going through some pad work. He first beat Chisora via a unanimous decision at Wembley Arena in July 2011. His November 2014 win against Del Boy was even more emphatic. And yet, here we are in a packed football stadium in December 2022 with everyone singing Sweet Caroline. There’s an old adage in boxing that if it makes money, it makes sense. Add to that, it doesn’t have to make any sense at all to make a lot of money.

8:52 p.m. GMT/3:52 p.m. ET: Dubois’ trainer Shane McGuigan thinks his man damaged knee ligaments during the fight. If that turns out to be the case, he really has done a remarkable job to pull that one out of the fire. If Dubois had quit on his stool, following the manner of the Joe Joyce defeat, can you imagine the sort of conversations around him? As McGuigan said, it was sink or swim and he passed a huge test.

8:41 p.m. GMT/3:41 p.m. ET: Given the timing of the stoppage, you initially wondered whether Howard Foster had slotted a stoppage to rank alongside Carl Froch vs George Groves 1 into his resume. But look at those shots from Dubois. Lerena was in disarray and the referee can’t really care whether there is one second left in the round or a couple of minutes when that sort of punishment is being dished out. Lerena didn’t look too unhappy when he and Dubois embraced afterwards the the Briton can breath a sigh of relief and get that ankle checked out after a brush with disaster.

Daniel Dubois beats Kevin Lerena (TKO 3)

Round 3: Lerena’s jab to the body has been a really good weapon here, setting up his attacks. But this is better from Dubois, who looks less compromised and down goes Lerena! Massive right hand through the guard!The South African is in trouble and Dubois wings away looking to close the show. Under an onslaught on the bell, Lerena sags in the ropes and referee Howard Foster steps in to stop it!!!! Huge drama! Left hook, ferocious uppercut another left and right and goodnight.

Round 2: Another solid left down the pipe from Lerena. Dubois absorbs that one and looks to fire back. He’s still moving tentatively, his ankle is definitely bothering him. A winging hook from Lerena doesn’t quite get home and Dubois sees out another round.

SN unofficial scorecard: Dubois 15-20 Lerena

Round 1: Dubois looking to get his long leavers going, moving quite well. Oh but Dubois is down!!! Solid shot from Lerena and he’s down. And again! That didn’t look like too much coming from Lerena, in all honesty, but Dubois heads to the canvas again. He’s all over the place. Dubois now down for a third time in the round. This is an absolute nightmare for the Londoner. It looks like he might have injured his leg.

SN unofficial scorecard: Dubois 6-10 Lerena

8:25 p.m. GMT/3:25 p.m. ET: Jimmy Lennon Jr is doing the introductions. Feels like a good time to go round-by-round, right?

8:18 p.m. GMT/3:18 p.m. ET: It’s our chief support up next, with everything running bizarrely to time for a UK stadium fight. And some world title action… sort of. Daniel Dubois will defend his WBA regular heavyweight belt against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena.

Denys Berinchyk beats Yvan Mendy (UD 12)

8:11 p.m. GMT/3:11 p.m. ET: The judges decide they liked Berinchyk’s sharper work and, even though Mendy sent home a couple of clumping rights to the jaw during the closing rounds, that feels about right. The Ukrainian gets it 117-112 and 116-112 (twice) to move on to 17-0.

7:52 p.m. GMT/2:52 p.m. ET: Through eight it feels like Berinchyk is in a handy lead and producing the more eye-catching work. However, he does look to be slowing a touch and Mendy will want to take him into the trenches during the championship rounds.

7:35 p.m. GMT/2:35 p.m. ET: We’re a third of the way through this European title fight and Mendy is finding Berinchyk a tricky puzzle to solve. The switch-hitter is boxing out of a southpaw stances and using his educated footwork to get in and out and get his attacks off. Mendy is blocking plenty but there’s enough through and the Frenchman is yet to make much of an impression offensively.

7:20 p.m. GMT/2:20 p.m. ET: Berinchyk was accompanied into the ring by a couple of guys wearing Ukrainian military fatigues. Mendy entered to Still D.R.E. ahead of his 54th professional contest. He’ll need to bring all his experience to bear tonight against the supremely skilled Berinchyk, who is unbeaten as a pro but now 34 and needing to make a move towards world honours sharpish if he’s to do so at all.

7:10 p.m. GMT/2:10 p.m. ET: The champ is here! Fury arrives with his WBC belt slung over his shoulder like a shotgun. There’s a warm reception as he appears on the stadium screens. Next up, we have what could be a cracking contest for the European lightweight title. Veteran Frenchman Yvan Mendy, one-time conqueror of Luke Campbell, is still plugging away and defending the vacant title he won against Italy’s Gianluca Ceglia last time out. In the other corner is Denys Berinchyk, a silver medalist at the London 2012 Olympics and a member of that obscenely talented Ukraine squad. His old teammate Usyk is here to cheer him on, of course.

Karol Itauma beats Vladimir Belujsky (TKO 8)

7:00 p.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. ET: Itauma does get the stoppage. Again he varied his attacks nicely to head and body, with Belujsky struggling to escape. A left upstairs sagged the visitor and the referee had seen enough.

6:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET: Itauma is offering a nice demonstration of his skills here and, in round seven, Belujsky is down under a flurry of shots in centre ring. He manages to ride out the storm to the bell but this is going to be a wide points win for Itauma, even if he is unable to secure a fifth consecutive KO victory.

6:35 p.m. GMT/1:35 p.m. ET: 8-0 English light-heavyweight prospect Karol Itauma is a couple of rounds into his work against Irish-based Slovakian Vladimir Belujsky. There are a few big names lurking around tonight, all names potentially in Tyson Fury’s immediate future. Joe Joyce is here at ringside, while Oleksandr Usyk is lurking around Tottenham.

Royston Barney-Smith beats Cruz Perez (TKO 1)

6:15 p.m. GMT/1:15 p.m. ET: Well, that certainly keeps us on track for Chisora and Fury’s ringwalks. Nicaragua’s Cruz Perez leant forward cumbersomely, retreated in similarly rudimentary fashion and Barney-Smith tagged him with a peach of a left hand. The visitor got to his feet but was on unsteady legs and the contest was waved off. Barney-Smith moves on to 4-0 and, with back-to-back first-round stoppages to his name, he might hope for some more substantive work in 2023. On the other hand, he is only 18 so there’s no particular rush.

Hosea Burton wins (pts 6)

6:00 p.m. GMT/1:00 p.m. ET: Similarly easy work for Burton against a late replacement. The Fury clan go two for two. Next up we have exciting super-feather prospect Royston Barney-Smith, who also boxed on the Fury vs Whyte undercard at Wembley.

5:40 p.m. GMT/12:40 p.m. ET: There’s a pleasingly quick turnaround as we chase a 9 p.m. ringwalk time for Fury vs Chisora. Another of the heavyweight champion’s cousins, Hosea Burton, is in the ring now in light-heavyeweight action. I promise there are bouts tonight without members of the extended Fury clan involved!

Isaac Lowe beats Sandeep Singh Bhatti (pts 6)

5:35 p.m. GMT/12:35 p.m. ET: A straightforward outing for Lowe, which was just what the doctor ordered after his recent punishing setbacks. He won every round against an opponent who was kind enough to stand in front of him and get punched and the referee duly scored the bout 60-54, moving Lowe onto a 22-2-3 professional record.

5:23 p.m. GMT/12:23 p.m. ET: We’re halfway through our first preliminary bout of the evening, featuring Fury’s cousin Isaac Lowe. You may remember him as being briefly announced as Fury’s trainer when the Gypsy King ended his retirement in the summer and then retired again. For this actual comeback, Sugar Hill Steward is in the WBC heavyweight champion’s corner and super-featherweight Lowe is negotiating a six-rounder against Sandeep Singh Bhatti after back-to-back defeats against Luis Alberto Lopez and Nick Ball.

5:15 p.m. GMT/12:15 p.m. ET: Fittingly, given we’re into Christmas party season, the object of the exercise tonight for Fury is to avoid embarrassing himself unduly and depart with his dignity intact. Even with the usual caveats of one punch being able to change everything in heavyweight boxing, it is hard to give the all-action and popular Chisora much of a chance. Given fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua were mooted beforehand, Fury’s self-proclaimed “people’s champion” has taken bit of a hit. However, if he takes care of business tonight and then goes on to those blockbuster assignments in 2023 then no one will mind too much.

5:00 p.m. GMT/12:00 p.m. ET: Hello and welcome to The Sporting News’ live coverage of Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3. The third instalment of what has been a one-sided rivalry to date comes eight years after the second, when Fury won in 10 rounds. The WBC heavyweight title will be on the line.

When is Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3?

Date: Saturday, December 3 / December 4 (AU)

Start time: 12 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. GMT | 4 a.m. AEDT

Main event: 4:30 p.m. ET | 9:30 p.m. GMT | 8:30 a.m. AEDT (approx.)

Fury vs. Chisora 3 takes place on December 3. The main card is set to begin around 12 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. GMT | 4 a.m. AEDT. The WBC heavyweight champion Fury is set to make his way to the ring around 4:30 p.m. ET | 9:30 p.m. GMT | 8:30 a.m. AEDT (approx.), depending on how long the undercard fights last.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3

Country Date Channel + Live Stream (main card) United States Sat. Dec 3 ESPN+ United Kingdom Sun. Dec 4 BT Sport Box Office PPV Australia Sun. Dec 4 Kayo, Main Event

In The U.K., the Fury vs. Chisora fight will air on BT Sport Box Office via PPV.

In The U.S. the event will air on ESPN+. It will also air on Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 price: How much does the card cost?

The price has been confirmed as £26.95 for BT Sport Box Office.

In the U.S., you will need to pay $9.99 a month for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ or an annual subscription for $99.99/yr. The Fury vs. Chisora fight won’t be an additional cost to current ESPN+ subscribers.

Product Prices ESPN+ Monthly Subscription $9.99/month ESPN+ Annual Subscription $99.99/year The Disney Bundle w/Hulu Ad-Supported $13.99/month The Disney Bundle w/Hulu No-Ads $19.99/month

