Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua STILL ON as Gypsy King reveals deadline has been extended for AJ

Tyson Fury has given Anthony Joshua a new deadline TODAY to sign the contract for their heavyweight showdown after being convinced by Frank Warren to give his bitter rival more time.

Fury claimed his proposed Battle of Britain with Joshua fell through on Monday after the latter failed to sign to a 5pm deadline, which he set despite Warren claiming talks were progressing at a good pace.

However, the Gypsy King has now revealed that his promoter has successfully convinced him to extend the deadline by a few days, while insisting that AJ still doesn’t have time after broadcasters BT, DAZN and ESPN reached an agreement on television rights.

“Anthony Joshua, where do we start,” Fury said in a video message on Twitter. The deadline was Monday. Frank Warren asked me and convinced me to let it go on for a few more days.

‘Today is Thursday. And even though I knew you wouldn’t sign this contract, I allowed Frank to continue holding meetings with your team and your broadcasters and stuff, and now we have BT, DAZN and ESPN all on the same page. They are happy with everything. they’re all happy, ready to rock ‘n roll.

‘You have asked many things. You wanted to be a co-promoter if you are a volunteer challenger. Guess what, I said give it to them. Let them be co-promoter.

‘You wanted complete transparency, even if you are not an equal shareholder in this party. Do you know what I said? Give him full transparency. I have nothing to hide. I’m not trying to rob anyone. I’ve never robbed anyone of a cent in my life. So now you have full transparency, everything is clean and fair.’

As the clock ticks, Fury has told Joshua it is now up to him to pull their British battle over the line.

Should it collapse from this point onward, he believes that his domestic enemy will prove himself a ‘great coward’.

Fury added: “The ball is really in your court, son. Everyone is ready. If you were really a man, and you had some dignity and pride about you, you would have this contract signed today.

‘This is it. There are no more days, weeks and months. You’ve had the contract for over two weeks and you still haven’t signed it. Show the public that you really are a big coward – that I know you are – and don’t sign it. I don’t care if you sign it or not, I don’t care.

“You are a defeated man and I am a world champion. I’ll give you a huge bone, but I know I can punch you in the face, so I’m willing to give you a chance.

“There is nothing left to do, everyone is happy, put your team on mine, they will be available all day like they have been for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today big p**** and give the British fans what they want.

“There’s no running anymore, you have to fight me. You can’t escape. The Fury is coming… B****’.