Tyson Fury to have SURGERY before Oleksandr Usyk bout after suffering an injury in Derek Chisora win

Tyson Fury has revealed he suffered a hand injury in his win over Derek Chisora.

Completely dominant at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury controlled the action until referee Victor Loughlin stopped the fight to prevent Chisora ​​from taking further damage.

Following the win, Fury unloaded an x-rated rant against united heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, with the pair coming face to face ahead of a proposed undisputed title showdown next year.

Tyson Fury has revealed he will need surgery before clashing with Oleksandr Usyk

However, any possible fight between the two heavyweight champions will be postponed as Fury revealed after the fight that in addition to his hand injury, he will also need surgery on his right elbow before returning to the ring.

Speaking to ESPN, the lineal heavyweight champion explained that he hopes a fight with Usyk can happen next year, once he recovers from surgery:

“I may need surgery on my right elbow. I had the left one done so I have to get it done. It takes about six to eight weeks to heal. We’ll see when we can be ready for this fight.’

Fury suffered a hand injury while defeating Derek Chisora ​​in their trilogy fight

The Gypsy King has previously spoken about issues with his elbows, with his father John Fury revealing after his win over Deontay Wilder last year that medical intervention was needed.

Tyson was seriously injured in that fight,” he told BT Sport Boxing.

“He had to get chromosome injections in both elbows. He has since had surgery, six hours all day in the hospital to sort them out.

Meanwhile, Chisora’s eye was swollen shut after Fury’s relentless attack in the fight

Referee Victor Loughlin stopped the fight in the tenth round to prevent Chisora ​​from receiving a further penalty

“I think he had some bone spurs that he had to have removed, he was disabled from the start. The boxing side of it went out the window because I knew that’s how he was going to be from the start.

Chisora, meanwhile, suffered severe eye swelling as a result of Fury’s relentless barrage of punches throughout the fight.

As the fight reached its championship rounds, the damage around Chisora’s face only got worse before the referee stopped the fight with only seconds left in the tenth round.