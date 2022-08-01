Tyson Fury swaps steak dinners for afternoon tea as he enjoys child-free date with wife Paris

He was chewing a whopping 5,000 calories a day, loaded with piles of meat, chicken, fish and fruit, prior to his recent heavyweight championship win.

And over the weekend, Tyson Fury, 33, traded steak dinners for sandwiches and pastries as he enjoyed a kid-free afternoon tea date with his wife Paris, 32, at The Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland.

The couple — parents of Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, Princes Adonis Amaziah, three, and 11-month-old Athena — smiled, which Paris posted on the website. Instagram.

Paris looked gorgeous in a silky burnt orange blouse, while Tyson kept it casual, like a baby blue polo short.

The married couple feasted on a variety of pretty cakes and sweet treats, as well as scones and finger sandwiches, with Paris captioning the upload “tea for two.”

In May, Tyson became a two-time world heavyweight champion after beating Dillian Whyte in a tense Wembley fight to cash in £26.2 million.

Before the match, his famed nutritionist George Lockhart revealed that the boxer “has no cheat meals” to get match-fit.

Snazzy: The couple had drinks poured into luxury glassware during their afternoon tea

He told MailOnline, “What (Tyson) eats is determined by the day’s activities,” Lockhart told me. Coffee friend.

“But one thing that’s consistent every day is that he has one fish, one chicken, and one red meat in each of his meals throughout the day.

“It can go up and it can go down, but he consumes about 5,000 calories a day.

“He doesn’t have cheat meals, he doesn’t really crave anything. He also gets things like yogurt and fruit bowls, so we give him tons of antioxidants.

‘He gets it with the fruit, but also through the coffee, which is good for getting rid of pre-radicals.’

After his knockout win in front of a record British crowd of 94,000 fans, the sportsman said he is quitting boxing.

Very few boxers walk away from their careers while in their prime and with Tyson currently unbeaten with an impressive record of 32-0-1 and with a chance of a reunion fight with Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, it seems hard to believe that he will hang up his gloves for good.

After the fight, Tyson told TalkSPORT, “This is definitely the end of the Gypsy King and I went out with a bang.”

While his wife of 14, Paris, explained that she is happy he is retiring and “wants him home now”, revealing that she is not enjoying the build-up to boxing “a little bit”.

Tyson is going down a different path as he is reportedly going to share a glimpse into his life with a new documentary.

Tyson teased the project after the fight, also saying, “I want to make a Netflix documentary, a Hollywood movie and be a good husband, father and son.”