Tyson Fury shares ‘special behind-the-scenes’ footage of training camp ahead of Derek Chisora trilogy on December 3

Tyson Fury’s latest fight camp is in full swing, and he’s given fans a brief glimpse into his preparations for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.

On Wednesday, the WBC heavyweight champion uploaded a clip of him, Tommy Fury, John Fury and Issac Lowe all training together in Morecambe Bay as the song “Down Under” played in the background.

@tysonfury – instagram Fury is hard at work on a proposed trilogy fight with Chisora

Fury dedicated the song to his teammate Joseph Parker, who recently returned to New Zealand after the first knockout defeat of his career to Joe Joyce.

He then slams on pads while yelling that he is the world heavyweight champion, before signing off the video by headbutting the camera.

Fury has had an eventful 2022 to say the least.

The 34-year-old retired in the wake of his sixth-round knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April and spent months teasing a potential comeback before reaffirming his commitment to the sport and the quest for a opponent started.

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk locked himself out until 2023 and talks for a British blockbuster with Anthony Joshua recently fell through.

Now, after calling 11 people during his ring break, Fury looks set to make the next defense of his world title in a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora ​​on December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Getty In the eyes of many, Fury is the king of heavyweights

Getty Chisora ​​was defeated by Fury in 2011 and then again in 2014

The Gypsy King has already racked up two wins over his fellow Brit and the third match isn’t one that many fans are eagerly awaiting, despite the former pals having been arguing publicly lately.

When they first met for the British and Commonwealth titles in 2011, Fury won by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth affair.

In their 2014 rematch for the European and British titles, Fury was completely dominant, forcing Chisora’s team to end the fight after round ten.

After becoming close since their last fight, the two men got into an argument earlier this year when Del Boy publicly supported Whyte to beat Fury at Wembley Stadium.

Fury vowed to punch Chisora ​​in the face for what he deemed disrespectful before they came face to face in Manchester last month and exchanged insults during an interview with talkSPORT’s Gareth A. Davies.

Terms have since been agreed for a third fight according to Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren, but contracts have not yet been signed and it is unclear when an official announcement will be made.