Tyson Fury screams in pain as he records himself getting his nostrils waxed

Tyson Fury screamed in pain in an Instagram video as he got his nostrils waxed before his return fight on Wednesday.

The undefeated heavyweight legend, 34, was seen with two g-tips in his nostrils before they were forcefully ripped out, leaving him in pain.

The boxer captured the painful treatment on his social media for his 5.7 million followers to see while accompanied by half brother Tommy Fury.

He captioned the clip simply: “Nose wax.”

It comes after the Gypsy King claimed he hung up his gloves after beating Dillian Whyte in April but quickly changed his mind about retiring and has now returned to training camp.

Earlier this week, Tyson’s wife Paris pulled out all the stops for her daughter Venezuela’s birthday when she threw her a Las Vegas-themed 13th birthday party.

A trip to Sin City is usually reserved for milestone birthdays such as a 21st or 30th – when people are old enough to gamble and drink – so the Fury family brought Vegas to the UK for their eldest daughter.

Paris, 32, took to Instagram and shared a look at Venezuela’s lavish birthday party with the couple transforming a venue into a Vegas-themed casino.

Guests at the bash were greeted with a welcome sign that read, “Welcome to Fabulous Venezuela’s 13th birthday party.”

Alongside the photo, the mother of six wrote: “She had the best time and the party was pretty awesome, if I do say so myself.”

The teen wore a off-the-shoulder mini dress with a glittering sequin floral detail.

The garment also had a red embellishment with tassels, while Venezuela also wore a gold tiara with red jewels.

She completed the outfit with a pair of burgundy heels and a diamond bracelet.

Paris, who is married to boxer Tyson, wore a silver long-sleeved mini dress as she posed for a 360-degree camera with her daughter.

Along with Venezuela, the couple are also parents to Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, two.

Paris revealed on Loose Women in July that she and Tyson have ruled out having children.

Paris previously spoke of the traumatic birth of her daughter Athena, saying that at one point she “died in her arms” and “stopped responding” – she is now happy and healthy.

She discussed the complications with OK! magazine and said doctors had tried to lower her heart rate, but it led to other complications.

Speaking to the publication, she said: ‘We went there and they sedated her and put her in an incubation room where they put a tube down her throat to breathe.

“They gave her tablets to slow her heart and when they took her off the tube they thought it would be normal. But I think the accumulation of sedatives, painkillers, beta-blockers for her heart and everything else was just too much.”

“They took her from me, put her on the table and resuscitated her. Tyson came running. It was horrible. They got her heart going and everything stabilized.’

And talking about the experience on Loose Women, Paris said, “When we first got out of the hospital and we came home, Tyson said, “that’s it, we won’t have any more.”

“Not now, and maybe never. But I’ve always wanted a big family. My friends say, “Don’t you have enough?” and I’m like, “I could have a few more.”‘

She continued, “My grandmother had eight and I’ve always thought of that as the perfect family, but right now it’s a no.”