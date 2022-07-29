Tyson Fury reveals SHOCK plan to run for Prime Minister in 2030

Tyson Fury has hinted that he will become prime minister in 2030 after the opening of his new restaurant in Lancaster.

The two-time world heavyweight champion ended his boxing career in April after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

After Boris Johnson’s resignation in early July, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been battling to become the next prime minister — and it’s one the Gypsy King may be eyeing in the future.

Speaking to fans at the grand opening of the Sultan of Lancaster Experience restaurant, Fury revealed he has plans to lead the UK one day.

“I want to thank everyone who showed up today,” he said.

Don’t forget to vote for me as UK Prime Minister in 2030 – vote for Fury.

‘[Sultan’s] is now officially open to everyone.’

Despite his retirement from boxing, Fury flirted with a lucrative return to the ring, should British rival Anthony Joshua triumph in his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk next month.

However, the 33-year-old previously said he would meet the winner of the match alone for a staggering £500 million prize.