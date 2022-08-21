Tyson Fury reveals his cousin has been murdered after being stabbed to death in neck

<!–

A heartbroken Tyson Fury has announced that his cousin has been stabbed to death.

The boxing legend said family member Rico Burton was “killed last night” after being “stabbed in the neck”.

In a post on Instagram this morning, the two-time heavyweight champion called on the government to tackle the knife ‘pandemic’ and paid tribute to his cousin.

He wrote: ‘My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is going to be ridiculous idiots carrying knives.

‘This has to stop. The UK government needs to increase penalties for knife crime as soon as possible, it’s a pandemic and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s your own business!

Tyson Fury (pictured) has revealed that his cousin Rico Burton has died after being stabbed in the neck

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quickly, enjoy every moment.

RIP RICO BURTON.

‘May the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. Bye.’

It is not known exactly where the incident that led to Mr Burton’s death took place.

The tragic development came hours after Fury shared his thoughts on last night’s world heavyweight boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

After the fight, in which Usyk defended his unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in a second fight against the Briton, Fury bragged that he could beat both men.

The 34-year-old posted on Instagram: ‘To be honest guys, they were both s***e.

“It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I’ve ever seen. It was bulls**t.

“I would destroy them both on the same night. F***gs***e.

“Get your damn checkbook, because the Gypsy King is here to stay forever.”

More to follow…