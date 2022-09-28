Tyson Fury rates Joe Joyce above Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has revealed that he now ranks fellow Brit Joe Joyce as the ‘second best heavyweight in the world’ following his win against Joseph Parker, and has teased a future fight between the pair to find out who is the best in the division.

Joyce took on Parker on Saturday in Manchester for the WBO interim title and penalized the New Zealander before becoming the first man to stop him in the 11th round.

The 37-year-old is now lining up for a shot at the full version of the belt, and Fury has been singing his praises after seeing Joyce’s final ringside appearance, admitting ‘the Juggernaut’ gave him a run for it. could give his money.

Tyson Fury thinks Joe Joyce is now his closest challenger for the heavyweight throne

Joyce defeated Joseph Parker on Saturday and Fury has called for a future fight with his fellow Brit

“I’ve had a wonderful day boxing, watching all the big fights and studying all the heavyweights and I have to say that great Joe Joyce is the second best heavyweight in the world behind me,” Fury said on Instagram on Wednesday.

“And in his day, given his moment, who knows if he can beat me or not. I think we’ll have to find out one of these days.’

Fury has previously stated that Deontay Wilder is second best behind him in the boxing division due to his fearsome power.

The Gypsy King also recently called up two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua but has now insisted that this fight will not take place as he has not yet received a signed contract.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk currently holds three of the four major titles and is unbeaten after beating Joshua twice.

Fury judges Joyce over Deontay Wilder despite American’s knockout power

He also ranks Joyce above heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

However, Fury has claimed that Joyce is now better than all three and wants to settle the score with him at some point.

“I’ve changed my mind and I think the great Joe Joyce is the number two heavyweight in the world, and who knows if he’s number one,” Fury added.

“One day we’ll have to figure out who’s better out of me and him, but right now I’m in charge because I’m the heavyweight world champion and he’s not.

“But he’s coming for the fuck of everyone, don’t worry about that. Come on big Joe!’

Fury is adamant he will fight in December even if the fight with Joshua doesn’t go through.

It was issued by Mahmoud Charr, who currently appears to be the most likely opponent to fill in for Joshua.

However, a domestic showdown with Joyce could take place in 2023, in an intriguing match-up that would pit two undefeated heavyweights against each other.