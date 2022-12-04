Tyson Fury Praised for Dominating Derek Chisora Fight in TKO Victory

Warren Little/Getty Images

Tyson Fury easily defended his WBC World Heavyweight boxing title with a 10th-round TKO win over Derek Chisora in London on Saturday.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside THE GYPSY KING WINS IN ROUND 10 👑 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/gT0oMCx1ge

Fury dominated from start to finish and clearly won every round to improve to 33-0-1. Chisora fell to 33-13.

Fury’s win should set up a unification heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk, who was ringside, had a staredown with Fury post-match.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing Undisputed next??? 👀👀👀@Tyson_Fury x @Usykaa pic.twitter.com/F3rqMLWaZg

As for the fight, Fury’s polished and powerful performance won the day.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing .@Tyson_Fury is letting them fly here in R2 😳#FuryChisora | LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/hDCXWuoeVE

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Fury was looking DOMINANT in round 3 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/eoTqpAPE2p

Twitter recognized his great work. It also noted the fight probably shouldn’t have happened given the clear talent discrepancy between the opponents and that the bout could’ve been stopped earlier, when it was plain that Fury was more or less stringing along a defenseless Chisora.

SPORTbible @sportbible IT’S OVER! 🥊 Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora in the 10th round after an utterly dominating performance. pic.twitter.com/AyoHt6zFCt

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 🥊 “He’s the best we’ve seen for a long time. I don’t think anyone will beat him.” 👏 “I probably think he should be knighted, if I’m being honest.”@WayneRooney calls for @Tyson_Fury to be Knighted ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/XkEmu7jb5z

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️ Tyson Fury STOPS Derek Chisora in round ten to retain his WBC heavyweight world title. Fury on a completely different level as expected. An unnecessary one-sided beatdown.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport This is a painful watch. An utter farce for a heavyweight world championship fight. Shameful matchmaking from Frank Warren, who said earlier this year: “He [Chisora] shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the ring, let alone in there with Tyson Fury.” #FuryChisora3

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury utterly dominating Derek Chisora. How hasn’t this fight been stopped?

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal And you would know also that the only fights I want to see Fury in now are with Usyk or Joyce. #FuryChisora3

Wade Plem @WadePlem What tf was Chisora’s corner doing there… That fight wasn’t close from the bell. After round 6 there was no need to keep that fight going. I get letting your fighter go out on his terms but that’s just wrekless man #FuryChisora3

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal Chisora would have been better off if KO’d earlier rather than take all this needless punishment when he couldn’t win. #FuryChisora3

Nick Peet 🇯🇵 @Peety_Editor This is not why I love boxing. This is not sport and I’m not entertained. Chisora is receiving an unnecessarily prolonged beatdown that could have dramatic consequences on his quality of life. I usually marvel at Fury and his abilities. But I just want this to end. #FuryChisora3

Dan Rafael @DanRafael1 Finally. Ref stops it in the 10th. Fury retains the heavyweight title, nearly kills a man. #boxing #FuryChisora3

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Round 7: Fury continues to pour on punishment with combinations but he isn’t trying to finish Chisora yet. Possible he’s trying to extend the fight to get the work in ahead of probably undisputed title fight with Usyk in the spring. 10-9, Fury. 70-63, Fury

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Round 9: Chisora is in bad shape now but the corner won’t stop it. His mouth is filled with blood and his right eye is completely swollen shut. Fury still won’t step on gas but he’s dealing out plenty of damage. 10-9, Fury. 90-81, Fury

The victory marked Fury’s fourth straight knockout and the 24th of his career.