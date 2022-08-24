Tyson Fury like you’ve never seen him before! Boxerr reveals he’s filming doco series for Netflix

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tyson Fury will star in a new TV series with his wife Paris and their family.

Streaming giant Netflix announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that the show is currently in production and will be a multi-part documentary series that will give an intimate glimpse into family life.

Called At Home With The Furys, the documentary revolves around the champion boxer’s life after retirement and promises everything from celebrity cameos to luxury vacations and even diaper changes.

Tyson Fury, like you’ve never seen him! Tyson Fury stars in a new TV series with his wife Paris and their family

At Home With The Furys sees Tyson, 34, constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family vacations, meet-ups with other A-listers, and impromptu family campsites.

Earlier this month, his wife Paris reportedly left her husband Tyson’s boxing business worth £40 million to start her own business.

The 32-year-old mother of six has formally registered the new company to manage book deals and other merchandising, according to The Mirror.

“Her mix of brains, glamor and sympathy is a huge hit with fans,” a source told the publication.

At Home With The Furys: Streaming giant Netflix made the news on Wednesday, revealing that the show is currently in production and will be a multi-part documentary series

Paris has already written a best-selling autobiography about her marriage to Tyson, called Love and Fury.

She has also appeared as a panelist on Loose Women and has gained a lot of fans for her down-to-earth attitude.

The couple are parents to Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and Athena, 11 months.

The news of the new Netflix show comes after Tyson issued a September 1 deadline for Oleksandr Usyk to stage a unification fight or else he will cancel his plans to retire.

In a social media post, the Morecambe-based heavyweight issued the ultimatum to the Ukrainian fighter, who again defeated Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

Gang: The couple are parents to Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and Athena, 11 months (pictured last month)

Fury told his followers in a video on social media: “To all these suitors who want to fight, I give you all seven days – until September 1 – to come up with the money. If not, thank you, it was great!’

After dropping the dramatic ultimatum on his Instagram account, Fury has since appeared on talkSPORT outlining his demands for a potential fight.

The sportsman said, ‘I’ll be back, but it must be for an obscene amount of money.

“This isn’t Anthony Joshua – where I would have fought for free in England – it’s a foreigner that nobody really cares about.

“If they want me to fight this unknown amount and give him the chance at legendary status by trying to beat me, they’ll have to pay.”