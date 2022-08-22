Tyson Fury is set to meet Oleksandr Usyk in undisputed heavyweight championship in December

<!–

Tyson Fury is back on track to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight championship in a multimillion-dollar fight in Saudi Arabia.

Team Fury is in talks worth even more than Saturday’s £85 million bonanza, with Ukrainian war hero Usyk keeping his WBA, IBF and WBO belts. The battle to unify those titles with Fury’s WBC belt is set for December 17.

That is the night before the 2022 World Cup final in neighboring Qatar, and the battle would intensify the focus on the Middle East.

Tyson Fury comes out of his recent retirement to fight Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk retained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts with Saturday’s victory over Anthony Joshua

Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz, the Saudi sports minister, confirmed: “We are very interested in the battle for the undisputed heavyweight title. We want to do that in the city of Riyadh.’

Fury (pictured above) has often been labeled the best heavyweight fighter in the division

After beating Joshua for the second time, 35-year-old Usyk said: “The fight with Fury is all I want. If that doesn’t happen, maybe I won’t fight anymore. But I do believe we’ll be fighting each other soon.’

Fury took the first step towards withdrawing his latest pension claim by belittling Usyk and Joshua’s efforts – ‘They were s*** and I’d beat them both on the same night’ – then proclaimed: ‘The Gypsy King is here to stay forever so take out your damn check.’

Usyk outclasses Joshua in their hard-fought rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

The Ukrainian war hero now has his sights set on a club fight with Briton Fury in December

The WBC has given Fury until Friday to retire before declaring their title vacant. Fury has said he expects £420 million to re-enter the fray.

He will have to adjust that demand, but is expected to raise between £45 million and £50 million from a battle package of at least £125 million.