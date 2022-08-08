Tyson Fury has ‘itchy feet’ to fight again as Bob Arum confirms talks for Undisputed fight

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has claimed the Gypsy King has “itchy feet” to fight again, despite the WBC heavyweight champion insisting he’s retired.

Fury announced he would be leaving the sport just moments after taking out Dillian Whyte in April, but there has been enough talk from his camp that he may yet return to the ring.

Speak with TalkSportWarren suggested that the 33-year-old wait for the outcome of the second fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua before deciding his next move.

Frank Warren has claimed Tyson Fury is eager to get back into the boxing ring

Fury, 33, retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, but was still able to return to the sport

“He’s got itchy feet right now,” Warren said. “He wants to fight.

‘I think what’s going to happen is watching what happens on’ [August] 20th and its outcome and that will determine what he plans to do in the future.

‘My opinion – this isn’t his, it’s mine – I think he will [return] because he is a fighter and he misses it.

“That’s what he does, he wants to fight.”

Fury’s other promoter, Bob Arum, appears to support Warren’s claims and says he has been in contact with Usyk’s camp.

Bob Arum, Fury’s other promoter, has said he has been in contact with Oleksandr Usyk’s camp.

Usyk (right) defeated Anthony Joshua on points in 2021 and they meet again later this month

“I hope Usyk wins because I’ve talked to his people and I think they would love to fight Tyson Fury,” Arum told Barbershop Conversations via boxing scene.

“I hope to do that fight in December or early next year.

“I just think Usyk is a better talent than Joshua and he’s definitely faster than him and I’d love to have Usyk in the undisputed fight but could it go the other way.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn has admitted that he believes Fury is the best heavyweight in the world.

Eddie Hearn admitted it ‘hurts him’ to admit Fury is the best heavyweight in the world

Fury knocked out Whyte in his last fight but never took on Anthony Joshua

The 43-year-old told JaackMaate’s Happy Hour Podcast“If you were to ask me right now who is the best heavyweight in the world, I would say Tyson Fury.

“It hurts us to say it, but those are facts.”

Hearn promotes Fury’s rival Joshua, as well as Usyk.

A long-wanted all-British fight between Fury and Joshua never materialized, but Hearn can bet that negotiations are underway if Fury decides to return to the ring.