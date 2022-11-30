Tyson Fury has asked Kevin Lerena to ‘help him with sparring’ before Oleksandr Usyk fight

<!–

Tyson Fury has asked Kevin Lerena if he would be ‘prepared to help him with sparring’ when his undisputed heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk gets confirmed.

Fury and Usyk are still in talks over the unification bout but the Gypsy King is already planning his training camp and believes Lerena can help him prepare for the fight – which is likely to take place in March next year.

Lerena said Fury – who is looking to take the WBA, IBF and WBO belts off the Ukrainian after securing the WBC title earlier this year – reached out to him via social media.

Lerena said Fury requested his help after sharing one of his posts on social media and claims he has accepted the challenge.

The South African boxer also said he would be open to facing the Gypsy King in a professional fight if Usyk pulls out of their potential bout.

Speaking exclusively to Sportsmail, via Betfred, Kevin Lerena said: ‘Tyson asked me if I would help him with sparring for Usyk.

‘He shared my post on social media and we got speaking and he asked me “if I fight Usyk will you be prepared to help me”, and I said “most definitely, it would be my pleasure”.

Lerena can help him win the fight

Fury and Usyk (left) are still in talks over the unification bout but the Gypsy King is already planning his training camp and believes Lerena (right) can help him win the fight

“It would be wonderful to learn from Tyson Fury. If Usyk refuses to fight Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois beats me, then I will be against Tyson Fury. Let’s see.’

Fury will be defending his WBC heavyweight title against long-term partner, Derek Chisora, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham on Saturday December 3.

Two victories over Chisora are held by the Gypsy King, 38 in 2011, and 2014. Few expect another one-sided win.

Meanwhile, Lerena will take on Daniel Dubois on the same night – fighting against the British boxer on his home soil.

Lerena will be taking on Daniel Dubois, right, on the same evening Fury faces Derek Chisora

Dubois vs Lerena will be fighting for the WBA Regular Heavyweight Title. Ring-walks are likely to take place at 8pm in the United Kingdom.

Speaking about his fight on Saturday night and who he would like to face next, Lerena said: ‘This is my third fight at heavyweight after moving up from cruiserweight.

“The road ahead of me is long and I must focus on beating Daniel Dubois. But it opens up many doors for me.

‘It’s obvious that the WBA have stated they are going to eliminate the regular belts. This will make you mandatory for super belts. There’s still opportunity. It is important to keep my eyes on Daniel Dubois, and not drift too far from that.