Tyson Fury goads rivals with Joshua, Whyte and Wilder mocked up as his children on Christmas card

Tyson Fury aimed for a brutal dig by posting a Christmas card mocking his heavyweight rivals as his children.

The Gypsy King is looking forward to spending the holidays with his wife Paris and their six children at his £1.7million Morecambe mansion.

But Fury traded his family for in-ring rivals when Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte’, Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko and David Haye featured on his Instagram Christmas card.

Tyson Fury launched a brutal attack on his boxing rivals with this Christmas card on Instagram

Fury is seen holding a child wearing Whyte’s face while below them, standing next to a Christmas tree, are Joshua, Wilder, Klitschko and Haye.

The card did not include Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury and Usyk appear to be on a collision course early next year in a highly anticipated showdown that could see all four world heavyweight titles on the line.

Fury stopped Dillian Whyte in a heavyweight bout in London earlier this month

Bob Arum revealed that the WBC champion and Usyk, the WBA, IBF and WBO title list have agreed to fight each other next with possible destinations in the UK and the Middle East.

Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, is confident that a fight can be held in the first four months of next year, without any of the champions having to fight in the meantime.

“The two fighters agreed to fight each other next,” he said. “With Fury and Usyk, we’re dealing with two adults, not much [rubbish] back and forth. Usyk is a good friend of mine, he is very intelligent and Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellectual.

So they want the fight. Both want the fight and so there will be little or none. [messing] all around. So we’ll be able to make that happen. I have a lot of confidence. As I said, the fighters agreed to fight each other next with no intermediate fights.