Tyson Fury goads Anthony Joshua after Oleksandr Usyk offered to train his British rival

Tyson Fury has teased Anthony Joshua after he called off their heavyweight showdown – joking that Oleksandr Usyk could “lend him his nuts” after he offered to train his British rival for a possible fight against the Gypsy King.

Fury and Joshua finally appeared to be on a collision course after the WBC world champion offered the struggling fighter a title shot at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 3 – with the Watford-born star agreeing to a 60/40 split.

But Fury grew tired of waiting for Joshua to return his contract after his Matchroom promoters worried about minor details – and talks with the broadcasters also took time – leaving the fight to tatters and the undefeated heavyweight now instead Mahmoud Charr seeks, stayed behind.

Before Fury claimed the fight was over, Usyk – who beat Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August – offered to train AJ for his showdown, something the gypsy king has now struck down, as he urged both men on.

He also warned Usyk not to be “p***y like your friend” after the Ukrainian said he wouldn’t meet Fury until next year.

On Twitter, alongside the story about Usyk’s offer to train AJ, Fury wrote: “Maybe you can lend him your crazy middleweight?! Usyk, don’t be nasty like your big friend!’

Usyk said he was happy to travel to Joshua’s camp to help him prepare for a fight with Fury

Usyk defeated Joshua in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in August to win by split decision

During his speech last month, Usyk urged AJ not to give up, despite his disappointing defeat to him on August 20.

“If he needs my help, I’ll go to his camp to help him,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s not 40 years old, he’s 33, so he has to keep working – Anthony, don’t stop. I understand he wanted to beat me, but Anthony can’t give up. He must move forward.’

His manager Alex Krassyuk added: “He said he could come and give him a few… [pieces of] advice.’