Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua 48 HOURS to salvage their bout with AJ yet to return his contract

The WBC champion also stated that he will fight another opponent instead

Fury insisted that if AJ doesn’t sign the contract on Monday, the fight is off

Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua that he has just 48 hours to return his contract for their Battle of Britain mega-fight, with their long-awaited heavyweight showdown yet to be announced.

Speaking ahead of the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker fight in Manchester, Fury stated that AJ has yet to agree to a deal for the pair to fight on December 3 and if he fails to sign the contract on Monday, the fight will between the pair do not go. in front of.

Fury also stated that he will still fight on the scheduled date if AJ does not agree to the terms, with a replacement opponent yet to be announced.

“They’ve had the opportunity to agree to this fight for about a month, I’d say,” he said at the Manchester Arena.

“They’ve had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they’ll come back with. We’ll know more on Monday I think the two broadcasters will meet on Monday and then we’ll know from there .If it’s not done by Monday, I’ll move on.

‘I’m not waiting for a guy who’s lost three of his last five fights, he’s lucky I’m giving him a world championship.

‘I’m tired of setting deadlines. Either they want this poxy fight or they don’t. I just said to someone else before that I don’t mind inviting these people to my party, but they won’t come to my party, my banquet and try to dictate to me. Either they will or they won’t. And if they want to do it: sign the contract, and if they don’t: make one.

‘This is the fight I’ve been trying to make since 2017 and I’ve been unsuccessful every single time. I was optimistic three or four weeks ago that the match could happen, today I am not very optimistic.

‘I’m definitely fighting on the third of December, whoever it is, I don’t care, I know them all anyway.’