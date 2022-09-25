Tyson Fury films scenes for his upcoming Netflix documentary as he’s mobbed by fans in Manchester

Tyson Fury was mobbed by fans yesterday as he was filming his new Netflix documentary in central Manchester.

The heavyweight boxing superstar is currently shooting scenes for his new 10-episode series ‘At Home with the Furys’, due out next year.

It has been heralded by the streaming giant as an opportunity to see what life is like outside the ring for the WBC heavyweight champion, who has six children with wife Paris and has been open about his mental health issues.

When the show was first announced, the show was supposed to take a look at Fury’s life after retirement, but he will now focus on his decision to continue fighting amid reports that his camp has tried to strike a deal. to fight Anthony Joshua.

Photos show the 34-year-old walking through Deansgate in Manchester with a camera crew and standing in front of a hotel down the road before attending a boxing event last night.

Fury was in town to watch his training partner Joseph Parker fight Briton Joe Joyce in a WBO interim heavyweight title fight at the AO Arena.

He was in the crowd to watch Joyce produce a stunning 11th round knockout to defeat the New Zealander and forge a ravishing bond with unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.

In a press release last month, Netflix said the show would give people a chance to see what the boxer’s life is like once the gloves are taken off.

It read: ‘He’s a two-time heavyweight champion boxer who weighed just one pound at birth, a ‘Gypsy King’ multimillionaire descended from a 200-year-old line of bare knuckles, a mental health advocate who openly shares his struggles. with bipolar disorder and a father of six.

In other words, Tyson Fury’s life would be a great reality show, and thankfully that’s exactly what fans are going to get.

Announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival on August 24, is a multi-part documentary series that follows Fury and his family as he retires and embraces family life with his wife, Paris; father, John (who named Fury after legendary boxer Mike Tyson); and six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena.

The series gives audiences a cursory look at Fury’s inner life at his mansion in Morecambe, England, and his decision to focus on his family, especially now that the boxer has recently retired. several years.

Fury fans get a glimpse into the life of a legendary boxer once the gloves are off: changing diapers, taking the kids to school and finding meaning outside the ring.

Directed by Josh Jacobs and produced by Laura Leigh and Demi Doyle, At Home with the Furys is now in production and is currently set to release in 2023.

Filming has reportedly been taking place since Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April this year, after which he announced he would be leaving the sport.

However, since then Fury has reversed his decision to retire and is looking for opponents to fight in December.

A highly anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua has been going on for months, with suggestions that a 60/40 scholarship split had been agreed between the pair and the fight could take place in Cardiff.

However, this seems in doubt after Fury gave the former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBF champion an ultimatum to tell AJ to sign the contract tomorrow or else he will walk away and look for a new opponent.

During the Joyce vs Parker event, the Gypsy King said, “I’m tired of setting deadlines. They want this poxy fight or not.’

But AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn claims Fury’s comments are an attempt to hide his interest in fighting German heavyweight Mahmoud (formerly Manuel) Charr instead.

“The talks have gone well and are moving in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go.” Hearn told Seconds Out.

Eddie Hearn has hit back at Tyson Fury for setting a contract deadline for the proposed fight with Anthony Joshua

Joshua’s team initially said they had accepted the contract, but Fury says they have kept quiet

“Fury wants to fight Manuel Charr, that’s pretty clear, and the public isn’t the brightest if they think otherwise.”

While the long-specified clash between the two best British heavyweights of a generation may have seemed the closest thing to reality, Hearn explained that the fight will not take place if Fury’s ultimatum on Monday was genuine.

“I don’t think there is a way to sign this contract on Monday as there is still a lot to do,” Hearn said furiously.

“This fight takes time. We waited 10 days to get the contract… suddenly he wants it signed within 24 hours. No chance.’

‘Guess? The fight will not be signed on Monday. So if you want to walk away from that while we’re all trying to make it – including your promo team – go ahead.”

Hearn went on to criticize Fury for having serious doubts about the fight set to take place in December.

Asked if he was leaning towards the long-awaited fight that wasn’t going to happen, Hearn said: “Yeah, because if he comes up with such statements… we’ll see.

Once again, Tyson Fury made a statement: “I’m retired, I’m this, I’m giving my wallet to the homeless, I’m walking away from this fight on Monday”.

