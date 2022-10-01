Tyson Fury felt like his life was ‘falling to pieces without boxing’ and he had ‘nothing without it’

John Fury has said Tyson Fury made the decision to retire because he felt his life was “falling to pieces without boxing.”

The Gypsy King announced he would be retiring from the sport after knocking out British rival Dillian Whyte in April. Since then, however, Tyson has fluctuated in and out of retirement.

John has now revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail that the Gypsy King came up to him and said he felt his life was “crumbling by the second” after he hung up his gloves.

John said Tyson decided to return to the ring after he "smelled the gloves at the gym" and realized he had more to offer the sport.

John laughed: ‘Tyson has retired since he turned pro. 15 years ago. He’ll be out of boxing for a week and then he’ll love it again.

“He likes boxing. Tyson has nothing else to do without boxing. He loves the game so much. He said to me, ‘I retired for four weeks and my life has collapsed. I feel my life crumbling.” He said ‘my life was collapsing by the second’.

Tyson revealed his decision to retire after emphasizing Dillian Whyte (left) quitting in April

However, he has since retired and is now going to fight in December

“He said he kept walking into the gym and smelling the gloves. I smell the sweat and look out the window thinking I want to get back in the game.

“He said he realized he wasn’t ready and far from done. So I said to him, ‘Son if you feel like it, keep going until you don’t feel like it anymore’.

John is adamant that Tyson is in the best shape of his life and that fans are witnessing the best version of the Gypsy King.

Tyson took to social media after the fight with Whyte to thank everyone who helped him

Tyson’s father finds it hard to believe that anyone can challenge his son, as the 34-year-old “cleaned up everything.”

John said, ‘Right now you have the best Tyson. He is in the pump of his life. I think he just wanted to take advantage of how he feels. He trains hard, still twice a day. I think Tyson Fury is unbeatable right now.

“I’m not just saying it because he’s my son, but he’s given me the right to sit here and make him big. He won everything. He has won every professional title there is to win.

“He cleared the whole plate. You’ll be seeing a lot more of Tyson. Everyone expects to see this man come out of the woodwork and give him a good fight, but I haven’t seen him yet.”

John is proud of his son’s career, claiming he ‘cleaned up the whole heavyweight board’

Tyson has dealt with issues outside the ring before. He previously distanced himself from the sport for some time and spiraled out of control.

Tyson became the king of the heavyweight division when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015. However, he had to give up his belts due to problems in his private life.

Tyson retired from boxing for more than two years to deal with issues surrounding his mental health. He also fought to overcome alcoholism and drug addiction.

During his time away from the ring, Tyson rose to 28th. However, he lost the excess weight and returned to boxing to fight Deontay Wilder for the world heavyweight title.

Tyson successfully overcame the American and became a two-time heavyweight champion after their fight in Los Angeles. The Gypsy King’s return to the ring is considered one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

Tyson’s life spiraled out of control after beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world title

The heavyweight rose to 28th place for more than two and a half years outside the ring

Tyson started around that time of his life during an interview with Breakfast Club in 2018. He said: ‘I needed some time off, I’ve been boxing since I was 10, 11 to 27 with no breaks. So I needed time to live and enjoy a little bit, but it just went too far.

“Anxiety started to get heavy, I always suffered from depression, when I was on top of the world I got more and more depressed until it was suicidal thoughts and things like that.

“I had everything: money, fame, good looks. I had it all, everything a man could ever want, yet it meant nothing, I wanted to die every day.

Tyson (right) lost the excess weight and returned to boxing to fight Deontay Wilder (left)

Tyson has racked up two comeback wins, against Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta (right)

“Material goods are only good for when things are going well in your life… you can have everything in the world and feel bad every day because no one can see into the mind.

A therapist helped Tyson “get his life back on track,” while six months of grueling training, dieting and “lots of sex” helped him lose weight.

Reflecting on his experience during that two-year period, Tyson said he wouldn’t wish it on his “worst enemy.” The Gypsy King said: ‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, sanity must be the worst enemy I’ve ever, ever, ever fought. More than any opponent.

Tyson has used his high profile to try to spread awareness of mental health issues

“I really don’t know what made me depressed, but I knew I was just losing control. The only thing I could think of to make it better and get away for a while was getting drunk and that just led to trouble after trouble after trouble.

The heavyweight’s problems put pressure on his wife, Paris, and their young children, with Tyson claiming he would disappear for days.

“Can you imagine being married to Jack the lad, the heavyweight world champion, the person everyone is talking about and then it all goes wrong,” he said.

“He drinks, he’s out until 5 a.m. every night, sometimes not coming home for three days – I went to the store and ended up in New York … from Morecambe … I was out of control.”

However, Tyson feels like he has regained control of his life and is looking forward to fighting in a potential Battle of Britain clash with Anthony Joshua on December 3.