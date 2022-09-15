Tyson Fury demonstrates power in a viral video by smashing a MAMMOTH score on a punch machine

Tyson Fury demonstrated his heavyweight credentials by beating a punching machine challenge this week.

The WBC heavyweight world champion racked up a massive 993 with a left hook as he took on the challenge.

Fury can be seen in the video with fellow heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker, and is reportedly currently training at his gym in Morecambe.

Tyson Fury undertook a punching machine challenge this week, scoring 993 out of a possible 999

His head coach SugarHill Steward is absent because he is based in the US, so Fury is under the tutelage of assistant coach Andy Lee.

And Lee posted the video to his Instagram story of Fury taking over the punching machine.

His score of 993 is just below the maximum 999 that can be scored.

Fury works out at his gym for his impending fight with Anthony Joshua after Joshua accepted this week Fury’s terms for a pre-Christmas showdown that the public has wanted for so long, but never seemed to happen.

A 60-40 grant split in favor of Fury as the WBC heavyweight world champion had already agreed and now Joshua has compromised on December 3rd for one of the biggest battles in British boxing history.

Tyson Fury called out Joshua last week and the two-time heavyweight champion has accepted

Anthony Joshua’s management team has revealed Joshua has agreed to fight the Gypsy King

The deadly duo will finally meet under the retractable roof of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Fury had suspended negotiations out of respect for the global mourning following the Queen’s death, but Joshua has stimulated further discussion by instructing his own management company, 258, to close the deal.

“258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm on behalf of Anthony Joshua that we have accepted all terms and conditions submitted to us by Fury’s team for a fight on December 3 last Friday,” 258 tweeted Tuesday. ‘Due to the death of the Queen, it has been agreed to stop all communication. We are waiting for a response.’

Joshua’s team was quickly contacted on Twitter from Fury’s promoter Frank Warren on Twitter.

Warren replied, “The contract will be with you very shortly.”

When Joshua was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch last month, the Battle of Britain with Fury came into question.

Warren’s tweet suggests the long-awaited fight between Fury and Joshua is about to take place

But when Usyk asked for time out with his family and comrades on the front lines in Ukraine’s war with Russia before his inevitable fight with Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title, the door was ajar.

Fury then called out Joshua last week and the two-time heavyweight champion has agreed for AJ to get right back into training.

The winner of the fight will then face Usyk in the spring, with Fury poised to get out of retirement on a temporary basis, while Joshua will have the chance to rebuild his career after two defeats to Usyk.